Diana Jenkins Exits ‘RHOBH’ After Just One Season: I Need To ‘Focus On My Pregnancy’

The self-proclaimed “new villain” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is officially saying goodbye to the hit TV show after just one season. Diana Jenkins, 50, first told PEOPLE the news of her exit and took to Instagram on Jan. 9 shortly after to share the same statement. “Hi everybody… As so many of you know, Asher [Monroe] and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she began. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

At the end of her caption, the blonde beauty thanked the TV network for “understanding” her reasoning to leave the show. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” Diana concluded. The final time the 50-year-old graced the show with her presence was for the reunion of Season 12, however, Diana was there virtually due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Soon after the Bosnia and Herzegovina native’s comments section was flooded with messages of support for her decision, along with well wishes for her pregnancy. “Congratulations babe! I definitely loved watching you,” Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi penned. And although Diana’s co-star Erika Jayne, 51, did not leave a comment, she did “like” the post on Monday. Many of the beauty’s 154K followers and fans also shared their reactions to the news. “loved having you on #RHOBH but thrilled for you on your new journey. god bless your beautiful family,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Congratulations. Will miss you on the show but you’re baby is what is most important.”

The proud momma’s exit news comes just one month after the news of her pregnancy came to light, via Page Six. A source close to the star told the outlet on Dec. 9, that Diana is “a few weeks pregnant.” Later, on Dec. 14, the RHOBH alum took to Instagram to reveal that she was on bed rest. “I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at my self . For all the haters don’t point obvious i am Fully aware how ridiculous I am,” she captioned the clip of herself eating in bed. Diana is already a mom to three kids: Innis Jenkins, Eliyanah Monroe, 2, and Eneya Jenkins. She welcomed her first child with Asher in 2020.

Diana’s departure from the show comes just four days after longtime cast member Lisa Rinna, 59, announced her exit from the Bravo show on Jan. 5. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'”, Lisa’s official statement read. And according to the statement originally shared with PEOPLE, the 59-year-old and Bravo “mutually decided” that she would not return to RHOBH following the end of her contract, which notably expired at the end of last season.

Later, on Jan. 6, Lisa took to Instagram to share a farewell message for her fans. “We had a good run. Love you! See you soon!”, she captioned a snapshot of herself from the show. Erika took to the comments of this post to send her bestie all the love and support amid her exit. “GOAT Love you Lisa,” the songstress wrote. Even The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, 58, chimed in and wrote, “Say it isn’t so!!!!!” Season 13 of RHOBH is set to premiere later this year and will look a bit different with Rinna and Diana not there to “own it!”