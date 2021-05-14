‘Shahs Of Sunset’: Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Reveals Why Season 9 Is ‘Better Than’ Ever

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi dished with HL EXCLUSIVELY to talk about the new season of ‘Shahs’ and her exciting new podcast!

Shahs of Sunset season 8 got incredibly intense as the future of the tight-knit crew hung in the balance. So how does season 9 keep viewers reeled in following a jaw-dropping season? Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has been busy with her new Genuinely GG podcast but took time out to speak with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She revealed the upcoming season is “better” and will have fans glued to their screens more “than any other season before.”

“I haven’t even seen it but just being part of the life that was filmed for this season, it was better than anything I’ve ever experienced,” Golnesa said. “Watching it was amazing because the intensity that we have is so different, it has transformed so significantly because our world is in chaos right now and that weighs in on all of us, individually.”

“We each have a backstory that gets affected by our current situation and I think everything has evolved in new meaning,” Golnesa said. “So our drama has shifted, there’s some similarities that are happening because certain people have repeat bad behavior. We can’t do anything about that, that’s just who we are. But it’s different, it was very refreshing to watch certain shifts that took place this season. I think I would be more on the edge of my seat this season than any other season before.”

The proud mom to her adorable baby Elijah, 1, also admits there’s “some sort” of a divide amongst the cast when it comes to choosing sides between fellow cast members, Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid. Golnesa explained, “I think that happens naturally in any group of friends. We’re all closer to certain friends in our groups. So naturally you have loyalty to certain people. I will be very clear about this, I might be more friends and more closer to certain people, but there’s one side that I’m always on and that’s my side.”

The CEO of cannabis wellness brand, Wüsah, revealed that the group of friends who’ve known each other for years use their private group text chats as a way to connect and heal their friendships off-camera. “Those group chats are sometimes very important for us to just talk to each other and be like, ‘Yo, this is not cool. Why are you always upset with such and such. Can we talk about this? Can you do, like, a therapy session for just us?'” she said.

Meanwhile, when the busy mom steps away from the cameras, she’s hard at work on her new podcast, Genuinely GG where she brings on guests with “expertise” in a range of popular topics. But her dream guest is none other than Russell Brand. “I’ve always been obsessed with Russell Brand. Once he went through his recovery phase and just sort of transformed and has been on this neverending path of enlightenment. I just really fancy his brain and his mind so it would be an honor of mine just to be able to sit there and have a conversation with him and pick his brain.”

A new season of Shahs of Sunset premieres May 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.