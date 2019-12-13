‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star MJ Javid Reveals She’s Still Not Speaking To Reza Farahan: ‘It’s Sad’ 

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid tells HollywoodLife that she’s still not on speaking terms with Reza Farahan after he obtained a restraining order against her husband in late October. The two have been feuding since May and she says there’s no saving their friendship.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Reza Farahan, who were known for their inseparable bond on Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, have made no progress in their ongoing feud. Fans of the show will know that the two were embroiled in a social media war back in May after Reza alleged that MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight vandalized his home and threatened his life over the phone. The allegations led to Reza being granted a 3-year restraining order against Feight in late October. The former friends’ rough patch began during MJ’s pregnancy with son, Shams Frances, who she gave birth to in April.

They say time heals all wounds, but that’s not the case for MJ and Reza. “Yeah, [it’s sad],” MJ told HollywoodLife about her “non-existent” friendship with Reza while at the “Fancy AF Cocktail” book launch celebrating Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in West Hollywood on December 10. She confirmed that the two are not on speaking terms, nor are they working on their friendship.

When asked if their relationship could be saved at this point and time, MJ simply replied, “No,” adding that Shahs of Sunset viewers will see the drama play out on the show. “You’re going to see so much. I can’t wait until this season airs,” she said, admitting, “I wish the reunion was tomorrow.”

Back in April, MJ expressed how hurt she was and claimed Reza did not visit her in the hospital when she gave birth to her son. She was especially upset with Reza because she had been admitted to the ICU at the time. Afterward, Reza claimed he had tried to reach out. — Something MJ clearly found absurd.

“Eye-roll,” she said when asked about whether or not Reza had contacted her at the time of her son’s birth. When it comes to Reza, MJ admitted that she’s “not sure” about how he’s “changed,” noting, “I don’t think I’m equipped to understand it.” She added, “I’m shocked, hurt — you name it, I’m feeling it.”

MJ went on to recall seeing Reza at BravoCon in mid-November — just about two after he was granted the restraining order against her husband. Feight entered a not guilty plea to allegedly vandalizing Reza’s home and threatening his life.

“I just don’t care,” MJ said about seeing Reza, which she added wasn’t hard for her. “He’s… Think about it. 30 plus years. Nothing. He doesn’t scare me. He doesn’t make me nervous. He doesn’t make me feel anything. Period… Just sorry for him.”

As for which Shahs of Sunset costars have been supporting her through her broken relationships with Reza? — “All the sane and heartfelt people,” she said. According to MJ, those people include, Gigi, Mike, Shervin, and Lila.

Now, she’s looking forward to the future. “I’m back! I will be back in 2020, thank the Lord,” MJ gushed.