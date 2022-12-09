‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Is ‘A Few Weeks’ Pregnant & Skipped PCAs Due To ‘Bed Rest’: Report

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is “a few weeks pregnant” with her fourth child, Page Six reports. The pregnancy is Diana’s second with her fiancé Asher Monroe. They welcomed a daughter, Eliyanah, into the world in Nov. 2020.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” a person close to Diana, 49, told the outlet. Diana suffered a tragic miscarriage in 2021, which she detailed on the 12th season of RHOB — which was her first season on the show — in a raw conversation with castmate Kyle Richards. She revealed that she found out she was pregnant about five months after giving birth to Eliyanah, but learned the baby had died during a routine consultation with her doctor. Kyle then had to do the unimaginable: deliver her stillborn baby.

Due to her past complications, the Page Six insider said Erika had to skip out on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, where RHOBH was nominated for Best Reality Show. “She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey,” the source explained. They later added, “Diana and Asher are really, really just ecstatic, but taking it easy and listening to everything their doctor says.”

And despite being “bummed” that she had to miss out on the awards show, the insider made sure to note that the expecting mother “loves every minute of motherhood.”

This is clear from her Instagram page, which is full of adorable family moments and sweet tributes to her children. For instance, on Nov. 24, she wished her toddler a happy second birthday with a fun video of herself twirling around the living room with her tot on her hip. “Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter! Love you!!” she captioned the post, seen below. She also put text over the video and called her daughter her “thanksgiving gift that keeps on giving.”

About a week earlier, she posted a snapshot of herself catching the sunset at the beach with Eliyanah. “Ahhh are you kidding me,” she captioned the post. “is there anything more beautiful then this”?

The Bosnian-born star was previously married to English financier Roger “Big Dog” Jenkins between 1999 and 2011. They welcomed two children together, Innis Jenkins and Eneya Jenkins.