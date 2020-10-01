Chrissy Teigen Suffers Heartbreaking Miscarriage: ‘We Are Shocked’ & ‘In Deep Pain’

This is so devastating. After struggling with a high risk third pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage. She shared the sad news of what she and husband John Legend are going through losing their unborn son, who they named Jack.

Chrissy Teigen has lost her unborn baby boy. She was around the halfway point in her third pregnancy when she was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 27. She had endured continual bleeding from a weakened placenta following 10 days of doctor-ordered home bedrest. The Cravings author assured fans via Instagram stories that her unborn baby was still healthy, but that she had continued to lose blood. On Sept. 29 she tweeted to fans, “Just had a really scary morning. huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.” She ended up later undergoing two blood transfusions and on the evening of Sept. 30, she and husband John Legend made the tragic announcement that they had lost their baby boy, who the couple had already named Jack.

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy began in the caption of an Instagram photo showing her in tears while in a prayer position in her hospital bed.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she continued. The couple released more photos in a right swipe, including them holding Jack inside a blanket following the miscarriage, with both John and Chrissy weeping.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Chrissy wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” the cookbook author added about her massive number of social media followers. Chrissy had been sharing every detail of her pregnancy with them via Twitter and Instagram, both the happy news and the sad medical turn things had been taking lately.

Chrissy found out she was pregnant on June 19, after undergoing a breast implant removal surgery on May 27, 2020. Before the procedure, she had taken a pregnancy test as a precaution and got back a false negative. Fortunately at the time the baby seemed to be okay, despite what her body had gone though. Chrissy and John then debuted their baby joy at the end of his music video for “Wild,” which dropped on Aug. 13. The couple has two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, but both were conceived through IVF after the couple struggled for years with fertility issues. This was Chrissy’s first natural pregnancy, a happy surprise that she admitted made her feel a little bit like she was on “eggshells.”

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” Chrissy concluded her post. She later tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Our hearts go out to John, Chrissy, Luna and Miles.