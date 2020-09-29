Chrissy Teigen Shares ‘Scary’ Story About Scrambling To ‘Hear The Heartbeat’ Of Her New Baby In The Hospital

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and detailed her stressful Tuesday morning, telling fans that she was just waiting to finally breathe a sigh of relief following a ‘huge clot.’

Chrissy Teigen is resting so much easier now that her intense Tuesday morning has passed. The model and Cravings author, 34, took to Twitter on the morning of September 29 and offered her fans an update on how she was doing after being admitted to the hospital on September 27. “Just had a really scary morning,” she confessed to her followers, adding an emoji with an exasperated expression.

Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

The expectant third-time mom went on to explain that she had a “huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife,” she concluded her tweet. The message comes just two days after Chrissy revealed that she was hospitalized for bleeding more than usual.

“I’m about halfway through pregnancy, and the blood has been going on for like a month,” she shared via her Instagram Story, filming from her hospital bed on September 27. “So like, maybe a little bit less than a month, but we’re talking like more than your period, girls. And definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot, and it’s usually fine. But yeah, mine was a lot.” Chrissy had been open about being on bed rest due to her “high-risk” third pregnancy prior to being admitted to the hospital. And she continued to be just as candid directly from her hospital bed.

Chrissy went on to explain that “every time” she would go to the restroom there “would be blood.” However, circumstances grew even more nerve-wracking when she noticed that she was even bleeding while resting in bed. “But today the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to just kind of turn a faucet on low and leave it there and just kind of leave it,” she revealed. “And it’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do when not pregnant. That’s why it’s so, so hard for me to come to terms with.”

What’s essentially been happening, Chrissy explained, is that her “placenta is really, really weak.” But she assured her fans that, “if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next weeks, then we can go from there and, like, be able to get through the danger zone or whatever.” On Monday, September 28, Chrissy received her second blood transfusion but assured fans that she and the baby “are completely fine.”

This is Chrissy’s third pregnancy after giving birth to her daughter, Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2 — both of whom she shares with husband John Legend. Prior to her hospitalization, Chrissy was regularly sharing pregnancy updates with her fans, including sweet videos featuring Luna. John and Chrissy revealed they were expecting their third child, a son, in his music video for “Wild,” released on August 13.