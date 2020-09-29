See Message
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Shares ‘Scary’ Story About Scrambling To ‘Hear The Heartbeat’ Of Her New Baby In The Hospital

Chrissy Teigen
AP
Chrissy Teigen Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend with their kids Luna and Miles Stephens are seen in Los Angeles, California. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.** NON-EXCLUSIVE March 7, 2020. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Miles Stephens. Photo credit: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626154_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy some fresh air while having a fun day at the beach in Malibu. **Shot on 03/15/20** Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and detailed her stressful Tuesday morning, telling fans that she was just waiting to finally breathe a sigh of relief following a ‘huge clot.’

Chrissy Teigen is resting so much easier now that her intense Tuesday morning has passed. The model and Cravings author, 34, took to Twitter on the morning of September 29 and offered her fans an update on how she was doing after being admitted to the hospital on September 27. “Just had a really scary morning,” she confessed to her followers, adding an emoji with an exasperated expression.

The expectant third-time mom went on to explain that she had a “huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife,” she concluded her tweet. The message comes just two days after Chrissy revealed that she was hospitalized for bleeding more than usual.

“I’m about halfway through pregnancy, and the blood has been going on for like a month,” she shared via her Instagram Story, filming from her hospital bed on September 27. “So like, maybe a little bit less than a month, but we’re talking like more than your period, girls. And definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot, and it’s usually fine. But yeah, mine was a lot.” Chrissy had been open about being on bed rest due to her “high-risk” third pregnancy prior to being admitted to the hospital. And she continued to be just as candid directly from her hospital bed.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple is expecting their third child, a son [AP].
Chrissy went on to explain that “every time” she would go to the restroom there “would be blood.” However, circumstances grew even more nerve-wracking when she noticed that she was even bleeding while resting in bed. “But today the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to just kind of turn a faucet on low and leave it there and just kind of leave it,” she revealed. “And it’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do when not pregnant. That’s why it’s so, so hard for me to come to terms with.”

What’s essentially been happening, Chrissy explained, is that her “placenta is really, really weak.” But she assured her fans that, “if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next weeks, then we can go from there and, like, be able to get through the danger zone or whatever.” On Monday, September 28, Chrissy received her second blood transfusion but assured fans that she and the baby “are completely fine.”

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen with son Miles and daughter Luna [MEGA].
This is Chrissy’s third pregnancy after giving birth to her daughter, Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2 — both of whom she shares with husband John Legend. Prior to her hospitalization, Chrissy was regularly sharing pregnancy updates with her fans, including sweet videos featuring Luna. John and Chrissy revealed they were expecting their third child, a son, in his music video for “Wild,” released on August 13.