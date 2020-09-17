Chrissy Teigen Reveals Details Of ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy That Forced Her To Go On Bed Rest: ‘My Placenta’s Weak’

Chrissy Teigen explained why she’s on ‘complete and total’ bed rest, which has even caused the cookbook author to undergo ‘heavy bleeding’ amid her third pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, has been forced to stay in bed after undergoing complications during her third pregnancy. These health concerns are not new, however, after the cookbook author and model underwent similar issues while pregnant with her daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, which Chrissy explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Sept. 17.

“My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies,” Chrissy revealed in a video, posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday. She said that her placenta first caused issues “with Luna,” and posed even scarier problems for her second child. “With Miles it just stopped feeding him,” she continued. “It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all. So he had to come out early. And Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”

However, this time around, Chrissy’s placenta hasn’t affected her third baby’s growth! “Anyway [my placenta is] super weak, which is so weird because the baby’s really, really healthy. He’s big…,” she said, before cutting herself off. Yes, that’s right — Chrissy just accidentally spilled that her third child is going to be a boy!

With the cat out of the bag, Chrissy continued, “[The baby’s] growing beautiful. Everything’s good. I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So, basically it’s just pretty high risk and was just, this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So I’m on complete and total, don’t get out except to pee-pee bed rest.”

Chrissy clarified that there’s a difference between spotting and heavy bleeding, as the Twitter queen is experiencing the latter. “If you are bleeding, you’re probably just spotting, honestly. And a lot of pregnant women spot…Spotting is spotting and it’s totally different from what i’m going through, which is just gushing amounts of blood…You would know the difference,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained.

Chrissy announced the news of her third pregnancy with a surprise video of her baby bump on Aug. 13. However, she had already dropped a major hint in her husband John Legend’s “Wild” music video that went live right before the baby news broke. At the 3:20 mark in the video, Chrissy could already be seen cradling her bun in the oven as John lovingly held his wife from behind! Chrissy has continued to show off her baby bump since then, like when she bared it in a photo taken by her interior designer Jake Arnold, which she shared on Sept. 6. We hope Chrissy can leave her bed soon to snap even more cute baby bump photos!