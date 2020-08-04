Kailyn Lowry Drinks Her Placenta In Smoothie Form After Giving Birth To Baby No. 4 — See Pic

Now that Kailyn Lowry’s fourth son has arrived, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star has drank her placenta, which she saved following his July 30 birth. She had it mixed into a berry smoothie and shared the experience with fans.

The placenta bring nutrients from a mom to her baby when it’s in the womb, and many new mothers believe it still contains vital post-natal energy nourishment. That’s why Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 28, had the placenta from her new son’s July 30 birth blended with fresh fruit and almond milk, making for quite a smoothie! On Aug. 4, she shared Instagram stories photos of her holding a clear plastic glass with a straw, and it looked like any other reddish-purple fruity smoothie with berry remnants visible on the side.

After several teaser photos and videos, asking fans to guess what she was drinking, Kail revealed the ingredients in her smoothie and claimed that she “couldn’t taste the placenta at all.” While there’s been debate in the medical community about mothers ingesting their baby’s placentas, Kailyn went to the Lancaster, PA Placenta Co., where in their Instagram description the company says that by drinking encapsulated placenta, moms can “Recover fast after #birth + Increase #breastmilk. Fight #babyblues + #postpartumdepressionIncrease energy.”

The Lancaster Placenta Co. shared an IG stories video showing the smoothie and wrote, “Can you guess what we made her? Seriously Kail is a rockstar! I can’t wait for her to tell you all about her amazing birth story.” Kail gave birth at home — which is what she was hoping for despite having a high risk pregnancy. All she has revealed to fans so far is that her newborn checked in at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long. She revealed that “we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

The Teen Mom 2 star still hasn’t named her new son, who is her second by ex Chris Lopez. They’re already parents to Lux, almost 3, and she’s also mom to Issac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. It look Kail some time before she settled on Lux’s name, so she’s taking her time to get to know her newborn before giving him his lifelong moniker.

Speaking of Lux, his little brother arrived less than a week before his own birthday. Also in her IG stories the same day as her placenta smoothie videos, Kailyn shared how she was busy decorating her home for Lux’s Aug. 5 third birthday. She showed a dining room decked out in decorations including orange, blue and green balloons, Captain America mylar balloons and a fun tablecloth. Kailyn wrote, “Something for Lux Russell to wake up to,” over the video. She posted another vid that included an array of Superman, Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk and other superhero t-shirts, clothes and costumes that she’ll be giving him. What an amazing celebration Lux is going to have, with all those gifts, and a brand new baby brother to boot!