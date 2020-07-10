Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her 4th Pregnancy Is ‘High Risk’ As She Reaches Her ‘Heaviest Weight’ Ever

Kailyn Lowry is three weeks away from giving birth to her fourth son, and is the heaviest she’s been during any pregnancy. It might force her to give up plans for a home delivery.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is in the final month of her fourth pregnancy, and despite having no serious complications, she just got some jarring news. During her July 9 Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, the 28-year-old revealed that she’s tipping the scales at her highest weight ever. As a result, it has put her in a “high risk” category when it comes to giving birth. Despite three previous pregnancies, Kail revealed, “I wanted to explain to you my frustration. I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been — before I got pregnant and then obviously now while I’m pregnant.” The conversation begins at the 4:37 mark directly below.

Fortunately, it hasn’t caused any problems for her or the baby thus far, and she’s 37 weeks along. “So that’s been a little hard, but also I haven’t had any real complications. Like, I just haven’t. My glucose is good. All my stuff is good,” she shared. “So I went into the doctor today and I saw a new doctor,” she explained, describing how her OB-GYN’s office has multiple doctors who rotate seeing patients in-office.

“He said that when he was checking my blood test results….I know that I’m anemic and I’ve known that I’m anemic for years. But he was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood. Which is new to me. Nobody has ever told me that. Why am I just now learning this?” Kailyn said in frustration.

She explained that the doctor told her that, “With every labor and delivery, you lose more blood. So why is this the first time that I’m hearing this with baby number four at over 37 weeks? Why am I just now hearing this for the first time? I’m frustrated!” she sighed. Here’s Kailyn at 29 weeks pregnant:

Kailyn had planned on a home birth. But with her higher weight and the possibility she could lose more blood than during her previous deliveries, she might have to reconsider her options. “So this is now the third doctor who’s giving me a different reason for why I should be induced instead of home birth,” she explained. “And then on top of it he said, ‘Because you’re anemic, because you lose more blood with every baby, we wouldn’t want to see you get a blood transfusion.’ I looked at him like a deer in headlights, but he told me ‘don’t worry.'”

Kail is determined to get another doctor’s opinion so that she can go ahead with the home birth. “I’m gonna go confirm. “I have a ‘high-risk doctor’ or whatever. The only reason why I’m high-risk at this point is because of my weight, and everything seems to be fine,” she shared. The MTV star is expecting her second child with ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares a two-year-old son Lux Lowry. Kail is also a doting mom to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera by ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and six-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin.