Chrissy Teigen accidentally let the cat out of the bag about the sex of her and John Legend’s third child. The mom to be is on bedrest due to pregnancy complications, and shared the baby news.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen has been on doctor’s ordered bedrest for the past two days, and as a result she’s been getting pretty chatty in her Instagram stories. The 34-year-old wanted to give fans an update on how she’s doing on Sept. 17, telling followers she was having placenta issues, with not enough nutrients getting to her fetus. “My placenta is super weak. It’s so weird cause the baby is really really healthy. He’s big and he’s getting…” Chrissy revealed before covering her mouth, realizing she’d just made the big reveal that she and husband John Legend are having a second boy.

Chrissy didn’t have to share that particular story with fans as she didn’t make the reveal during a live session. It seemed like she wanted to get the news out there and not keep the baby’s sex a secret from fans anymore. The cookbook author even later shared the particular IG stories segment where she let it slip that she’s carrying a son as it’s own IG post.

Chrissy appeared to be not wearing anything as she laid in bed, covered with a soft looking dusty rose comforter as she spoke into her camera. The former model just openly chatted away about how she’s experiencing heavy bleeding, and Chrissy suddenly spilling that she’s having a boy delighted fans. User @samfunkadelic called it the “Best gender reveal ever,” while @seastersjones noted, “This reveal is very on brand and didn’t start any wildfires!” referring to a 18,500 acre southern California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party‘s colored smoke bomb explosive on Sept. 4.

This will be John and Chrissy’s second son, and their little boy Miles, 2, will be getting a baby brother. Unfortunately for four-year-old daughter Luna, she won’t be getting a little sister. The adorable first born is frequently seen as her mom’s mini-me, helping around the kitchen on her cooking projects. She even thoughtfully brought Chrissy a bottle of water in bed at the start of the IG stories video, just before Chrissy made her baby’s gender reveal.

Chrissy found out she was pregnant shortly after undergoing a procedure on May 27 where she had her breast implants removed. She had taken a precautionary pregnancy test before the surgery, which came out with a false negative. She later took a home test that came out positive. After two pregnancies where Chrissy and John used IVF to have Luna and Miles, the beauty said she was feeling very “eggshelly” this time around. The baby was conceived naturally, and had made it through her breast implant removal surgery very early on in the pregnancy. The couple revealed the baby news to fans on Aug. 13, in John’s music video for the song “Wild,” where he cradled her tiny bump at the end.