Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 4, Plays With Mom’s Growing Baby Bump & Says ‘Hi Baby’ While They Cook

Chrissy Teigen and her four-year-old daughter, Luna, shared a sweet moment as they cooked spinach! See the sweet video of Luna saying ‘hi’ to Chrissy’s baby bump!

Let’s face it: we could all use some cute content right now. Luckily, Chrissy Teigen was poised to deliver with an adorable clip courtesy of her Instagram stories! The stunning foodie, 34, and her four-year-old daughter, Luna, started prepping for dinner in their kitchen, where they made a smorgasbord of delicious foods, including salmon. While prepping their August 19 meal, Chrissy and Luna were ready to move on to some veggies.

“Ok, we are going to cook spinach,” Chrissy said to her Instagram audience. Wearing an adorable dress inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Luna popped her head just underneath Chrissy’s arm to rub the expectant mom’s belly and say, “Hi baby in the tummy!” Chrissy was so moved by the sweet gesture, she giggled to herself and repeated Luna’s words. How cute is that?!

Throughout the rest of the evening, Luna and Chrissy were hard at work in the kitchen, all the while, Chrissy pulled double duty — making a meal with her eldest as her body creates the next member of the Legend-Teigen household! Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, 41, made the announcement during the Oscar winner’s, latest music video for his new song “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. Fans were totally abuzz wondering if Chrissy was in fact pregnant as she and John cradled her already-growing baby bump in the clip. Then Chrissy confirmed the news on the Twitter with a clip of herself in black leggings rubbing her belly!

Since then, Chrissy has been proudly showing off her changing body for the whole world to see. The current mother-of-two, including John and Chrissy’s two-year-old son Miles, has flaunted her belly in a swimsuit, out for brunch and more. Her latest Instagram stories, featuring sweet little Luna, is just the latest image of her bump.

Having already had two kids, Chrissy looks as though she’s handling her latest pregnancy with total confidence and ease. The gorgeous model is still tweeting up a storm on Twitter and cooking to her heart’s content, and honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less! We cannot wait to see more of Chrissy’s pregnancy journey in the future.