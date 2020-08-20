John Legend Shades Donald Trump As A ‘Weak, Sorry Excuse For A President’

When compared to Barack Obama, John Legend believes that ‘weak’ Donald Trump can’t hold a candle to the former president.

John Legend didn’t mince words while comparing our current president to his predecessor. The “Wild” singer, 41, like many, was enthralled by former President Barack Obama‘s powerful speech on the the third night of the Democratic National Convention, during which he lambasted President Donald Trump. “Wow. It will always be stunning that America went from Barack Obama to the weak, sorry excuse for a President we have now,” John tweeted on August 19 as Obama was still speaking.

Wow. It will always be stunning that America went from Barack Obama to the weak, sorry excuse for a President we have now. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2020

He added in a second tweet, “What a beautiful speech that was. Full of eloquence, emotion, and moral weight.” Obama’s speech was brutal and necessary. The former POTUS accused Trump of treating the presidency as “one more reality show,” using his position to get attention. “I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies,” Obama said.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” he continued. “But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

The speech and John’s reaction came on evening after the singer appeared at the DNC himself. John gave a stunning performance of “Never Break,” sitting behind the piano in an empty theater with a glorious chorus backing him. After the performance aired, John tweeted, “Thanks to the

@DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak. The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now.”

