Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Stunning Cut Out Bathing Suit

Chrissy Teigen is having a stylish third pregnancy! The model showed off her growing baby bump in a sultry cut-out one piece on August 15. Get all of the details about her $175 swimsuit!

Chrissy Teigen looks runway ready, even when she’s off duty! The pregnant supermodel, 34, dressed her baby bump in an extremely affordable bathing suit over the weekend. In a video posted to her Instagram stories on August 15, Chrissy cradled her belly in a plunging black suit by GIGI C Bikinis — an LA-based brand of celeb loved swim and activewear.

Chrissy donned the brand’s signature “Gianna One Piece,” which retails for $175. The stylish suit is made of mostly polyester, as well as spandex material — and features a peekaboo cutout design, low scoop neck, medium cheek coverage and a plunging backline, as described on the brand’s website. The one piece has “flat lock seaming” to hug your curves perfectly. Additionally, each cut-out design features die-cut technology that eliminates rough edges and ensures ultimate comfort.

Selma Blair, who’s also a fan of the brand, commented under the video of Chrissy that GIGI C Bikinis shared to Instagram. “We all love @chrissyteigen,” she wrote alongside three yellow heart emojis — adding that she loves Gigi Caruso, the founder of the brand.

Chrissy and husband John Legend unofficially officially revealed her third pregnancy in his new “Wild” music video, which stars the model. The exciting news came just before the couple’s two children, daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2, also made cute cameos in the music video. Chrissy later confirmed baby the news in a Twitter video of herself that showed her cradling her already-visible bump. The model first stepped out in public with her baby bump on display on August 13 — where she was pictured during a shopping trip with her kids and mother Vilailuck Teigen.