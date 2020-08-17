Watch
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Stunning Cut Out Bathing Suit

Chrissy Teigen Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy some fresh air while having a fun day at the beach in Malibu. **Shot on 03/15/20** Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrissy Teigen is releasing a second sunglasses collection with Quay, and this time the model and wife of John Legend is getting a little help from her three-year-old daughter, Luna. The mother-daughter duo are seen here in the new campaign, looking impossibly stylish and cute together. The second QUAY X CHRISSY collection is a full range of sunglasses and blue light glasses, available now at Quay.com and Quay shops. The latest collection features all new sleek, statement frames as well as the return of cult favorite styles in new color combos and romantic detailing for a soft landing into spring. The assortment includes 10 styles in multiple colorways for a total of 17 SKUs, ranging from $55 - $65 each. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna model the new QUAY X CHRISSY collection, Teigen’s second collection with the brand which was announced on February 11, 2020. Photo credit: Quay/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA608696_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Editor

Chrissy Teigen is having a stylish third pregnancy! The model showed off her growing baby bump in a sultry cut-out one piece on August 15. Get all of the details about her $175 swimsuit!

Chrissy Teigen looks runway ready, even when she’s off duty! The pregnant supermodel, 34, dressed her baby bump in an extremely affordable bathing suit over the weekend. In a video posted to her Instagram stories on August 15, Chrissy cradled her belly in a plunging black suit by GIGI C Bikinis — an LA-based brand of celeb loved swim and activewear.

Chrissy donned the brand’s signature “Gianna One Piece,” which retails for $175. The stylish suit is made of mostly polyester, as well as spandex material — and features a peekaboo cutout design, low scoop neck, medium cheek coverage and a plunging backline, as described on the brand’s website. The one piece has “flat lock seaming” to hug your curves perfectly. Additionally, each cut-out design features die-cut technology that eliminates rough edges and ensures ultimate comfort.

Chrissy Teigen & her family
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend on a stroll with their daughter Luna. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Selma Blair, who’s also a fan of the brand, commented under the video of Chrissy that GIGI C Bikinis shared to Instagram. “We all love @chrissyteigen,” she wrote alongside three yellow heart emojis — adding that she loves Gigi Caruso, the founder of the brand.

Chrissy and husband John Legend unofficially officially revealed her third pregnancy in his new “Wild” music video, which stars the model. The exciting news came just before the couple’s two children, daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2, also made cute cameos in the music video. Chrissy later confirmed baby the news in a Twitter video of herself that showed her cradling her already-visible bump. The model first stepped out in public with her baby bump on display on August 13 — where she was pictured during a shopping trip with her kids and mother Vilailuck Teigen.