Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Brunch Outing With Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen’s baby bump made another appearance while she and her hunky husband John Legend enjoyed a cute brunch date!

Parents-to-be Chrissy Teigen, 34, and John Legend, 41, were seen out and about without their kids at Century City Mall in Los Angeles on Friday, August 14. They made their way to popular brunch spot Eataly where the social media superstar was seen cradling her baby bump in a perforated white coat over a black top and black leggings. She tried to remain as incognito as possible while rocking both a black face mask and stunner shades as strolled through the parking lot with her Grammy winning husband.

John, meanwhile, dressed in the coolest of manners next to his glowing wife. He showed a little bit of chest in a black and white buttoned down top that he paired with black pants and a pair of super fresh kicks. The “Ordinary People” crooner also got the face mask and stunner shades memo just like Chrissy as the superstar couple enjoyed a beautiful start to the weekend.

Chrissy & John became the name on everyone’s lips after it was revealed that they are expecting their third child. This happened in an interesting way as she first debuted her bump his new music video for “Wild” that was released on Thursday, August 13. Then multiple sources confirmed the joyous news to HollywoodLife later on in the day before she posted the first video of her showing off her bun in the oven on social media.

Her growing baby belly was also seen that same day during a family fun outing with her two kids Luna, 4, Miles, 2, and her mother Vilailuck Teigen. They all enjoyed a fun shopping excursion together where the Sports Illustrated cover girl looked absolutely smashing in a fierce black ensemble that came equipped with a pair of killer heels.

It was business as usual the following day on Friday, August 14, for the expectant parents. Chrissy posted an adorable Instagram story of her eldest child Luna bouncing around in a cute cheerleading uniform. She also shared an image of Miles reading a picture book while all his stuffed animals listened!