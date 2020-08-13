Chrissy Teigen Passionately Makes Out With John Legend On The Beach In Steamy ‘Wild’ Video

In John Legend’s new video for ‘Wild,’ he and his wife bring their own brand of sex appeal by getting hot and heavy on the beaches and in the jungles of Mexico.

Ready to get wild? You will be after watching the new music video from John Legend. The actor, singer, and Academy Award winner released the visual for “Wild” on Aug. 13, and it stars none other than his better half, his wife and mother of his children, Chrissy Teigen. Oh, and does she ever go crazy with the PDA. In the track, which features guitar god-in-the-making Gary Clark Jr., the couple decided to get away from the stress of the world and drive each other — well, wild. Like two young lovers who have just fallen in love, John and Chrissy get crazy with the PDA, kissing on a beach in Mexico, making out in a pool at a luxurious resort, and getting busy in bed. However, as their relationship progresses, it’s not all PDA and smiles. The two find themselves in a fight and clashing. It looks like things are going to end on sad note — before love triumphs! Chrissy and John make up, and we see them reunite — along with their two adorable kids, Miles, 2, and 4-year-old Luna!

Just one listen to this track, and it was clear who John was singing to. “I wanna drive you / Wild, wild, wild,” he sings on the chorus, per Genius. “I wanna love you / For miles and miles / We can go slow / We don’t need to rush / I’ll take the wheel, make you feel every touch / I wanna drive you /Wild, wild, wild.” With such steamy lyrics like that, it would be odd if Chrissy didn’t appear in the video, right?

“Wild” comes off of John’s new album, Bigger Love, which he released on June 19. Overall, reviews for the record with mixed – it currently has a 59 score on Metacritic – but Rolling Stone called it the “bear hug we need right now,” adding that the album “shows off the emerging subtlety of [John’s] musical craft and social messaging.” Bigger Love showcases John’s versatility as a songwriter and a musician, with RS noting that the album contains elements doo-wop, soul, R&B, hip-hop, and reggae. To help John with this multi-genre excursion, Bigger Love boasts guest appearances by the previously mentioned Gary Clark Jr., Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, and Camper.

How did “Wild” come together? John revealed some of the songwriting magic with Apple Music. “There’s a UK songwriting company called TMS that wrote Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved,’ and a while back, they reached out with a song they thought would be good for me. I changed a couple of the lyrics, but not much, and Raphael suggested we hit up Gary for a guitar solo. Of course, he graced us with his incredible skill and took the song to another level.”

Music video for #Wild is out tomorrow! @chrissyteigen and I will livestream just before the video debuts. What do you want us to talk about? Use #WildVideo or ask us questions below. https://t.co/XZFIByUDES pic.twitter.com/UQG9KMraS1 — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2020

“At some point, I decided I wanted live drums to bring the intensity up a bit, so we brought in a drummer named Garrison Brown from Youngstown, Ohio, which is near where I grew up,” adds John. “We quickly put it together that my mom used to go to his church, and a pianist from his church had been a mentor to me. It’s a small world.”