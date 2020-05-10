John Legend & Jennifer Hudson Dazzle With Epic Rendition Of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ In TV Special

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson brought the Disney magic with their stunning performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ special on May 10.

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson sure do know how to perform, and that is a tale as old as time. The two Grammy and Oscar winners stunned with a beautiful rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” from the beloved animated movie in honor of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. John and Jennifer’s powerful vocals came together for one unforgettable duet. Any time these two sing together, it is a dream come true.

John has a history with this iconic Disney tune. For the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, John and Ariana Grande recorded a duet cover version that played during the end credits. Their version was an homage to the one Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson performed for the 1991 film. The music video for their version has over 200 million views on YouTube and counting. Ariana performed during the first edition of The Disney Family Singalong and sang “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules.

In addition to The Disney Family Singalong, John is busy with the last episodes of The Voice season 18. The show recently kicked off their at-home shows, and the top 9 will be performing during the May 11 episode. John has two singers left in the competition: CammWess and Zan Fiskum. The season 18 finale is set to air on May 18 and 19. Will John be a winning coach once again? Time will tell!

Other performers during The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II included Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Rebel Wilson, Katy Perry, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Christina Aguilera, and more. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II aired before an all-new remote episode of American Idol. The special will also be available to stream on Disney+ on May 12.