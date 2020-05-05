‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 9 Singers Are Revealed After Stunning Eliminations In First Live Show

The top 17 went from the top 9 during the ‘The Voice’ live results show on May 5. There were some shocking eliminations and jaw-dropping saves as 8 singers were cut.

The Voice is making major cuts during its first week of at-home shows. The singers performed in the May 4 episode, and now the top 17 will be trimmed to the top 9. Team Blake’s Joanna Serenko, Joei Fulco, Todd Tilghman, and Toneisha Harris are up first. America saves Todd, while Blake Shelton chooses to save Toneisha. Between Joanna and Joei, Joanna is the one moving on to perform in the wildcard instant save.

Team John is up next, which includes Cammwess, Mandi Castillo, Mike Jerel, and Zan Fiskum. America’s voted Cammwess into the top 9. John Legend decides to save Zan. Between Mandi and Mike, Mandi earns enough votes to make it to the wildcard instant save.

Now it’s time for Team Kelly’s singer: Cedrice, Mandi Thomas, Megan Danielle, and Micah Iverson. America’s voted Micah into the top 9. In a surprising move, Kelly Clarkson’s choice is Megan. When it comes down to Cedrice and Mandi, Cedrice is performing for the wildcard instant save.

Team Nick’s Allegra Miles, Arei Moon, Michael Williams, and Roderick Chambers find out their fates next. America has saved Thunderstorm, while Nick Jonas picks Allegra as his top 9 choice. Michael will be performing for a chance to be the wildcard instant save.

Joanna, Mandi, Cedrice, and Michael perform for the wildcard instant save. Each performance is worthy of the top 9. America has just a few minutes to vote for the singer they want to move on to the top 9. The wildcard artist who completes the top 9 is… Joanna Serenko! Starting May 11, the top 9 artists perform in front of the coaches for their chance at a spot in the season 18 finale. The competition is on!