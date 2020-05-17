Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invite Wild Animals To Their Son Miles’ Epic 2nd Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend had some outrageous guests attend their son Miles’ amazing 2nd birthday party!

How exciting… yet terrifying! Chrissy Teigen, 34, and John Legend, 41, pulled out all the stops to ensure that their adorable son Miles had a very memorable 2nd birthday on Saturday, May 16. The Sports Illustrated cover girl posted a bunch of super fun photos and videos from the event that included all the normal things you would see at a party like a colorful cake, an incredible balloon display and much more. It also became a reptile extravaganza as the married couple invited a snake, mini tortoise and a Komodo dragon to the celebration! Miles, who dressed adorably in an Elmo-themed t-shirt, could not be bothered by the snake while his father John proudly held it as he was too busy enjoying all the delicious food in front of him. His big sister Luna, 4, was the complete opposite as she didn’t look exactly thrilled to be so close to the Komodo dragon while sitting in her toy car.

Chrissy loved every minute of having the animals at the fiesta as seen in the variety of pics she shared. She and her mother Vilailuck Teigen sweetly bonded with the Komodo dragon where the cookbook author made a funny face at it. Miles also brought on the laughs with his loved ones after he incorrectly guessed how old he is. “One,” he said while chowing down on his delicious cake. So cute!

They spared no expense either when it came to the food at Miles’ party. Chrissy proudly showed off all the yummy items available including some tasty fried chicken, massive sandwiches and all the wonderful sides you can devour.

Both Miles and Luna look absolutely exhausted when the party ended. “goooooood night!! (we look like we run a daycare I know),” Chrissy captioned next to a pic of the family-of-four cozying up together. Here’s hoping their little ones got a good night sleep after such a fun day! Happy Birthday Miles!