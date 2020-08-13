Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bump In First Photos While Shopping With Her Kids After Third Pregnancy Revealed

Chrissy Teigen’s baby bump made its debut shortly after word got out that she and husband John Legend are expecting their third child!

There it is! Chrissy Teigen, 34, didn’t wait long at all to show the world another angle of her baby bump on Thursday, August 13, hours after it first appeared in her husband John Legend’s new music video “Wild”. The mother-to-be looked as fashionable as ever during a shopping excursion with her gorgeous daughter Luna, 4, son Miles, 2, and mother Vilailuck Teigen. Chrissy’s growing baby belly could be seen in a fierce black ensemble that came equipped with a pair of killer heels. She was also multi-tasking during her outing by carrying not one but two drinks plus her pair of stunner shades.

Little Luna, as usual, managed to steal some of the spotlight from her supermodel mother. She looked as precious as can be in her flowy purple dress that she rocked with a pair of gold flats. Miles at one point was seen holding his mommy’s hand tightly while wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts and white kicks.

Their WeHo gathering came at an exciting time for all involved as another little one will be arriving in a matter of months. Multiple sources confirmed to HollywoodLife on Thursday that Chrissy & John are pregnant with their third child. It didn’t come as tooooo much of a surprise, however, as the Sports Illustrated cover girl showed off her bump towards the end of John’s stunning music video. Fans caught on, speculation grew, and now the joyous news is here!

Chrissy made news earlier this summer for something much different when she opened up about getting her breast implants removed. She had to go as far as to show off the scars after some trolls online didn’t believe she had the procedure done.

She and John join in on many other couples who are expecting a bundle of joy. Others include Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom, Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty, Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer and Kelis & Mike Mora.