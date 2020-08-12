Pregnant Katy Perry Reveals Why She’s Not Afraid Of The ‘Pain’ Of Childbirth

Katy Perry is about to give birth to her first child any day now. While she’s never experienced the level of pain that childbirth can bring, she revealed the reason she’s not fearful of it.

For a first-time mother to be, Katy Perry is not at all worried about the physical agony that can come with delivering a child. The nine-months pregnant singer is due to deliver a baby girl any day now, and says in a new interview that she won’t entertain any bad energy about childbirth. “The pain will pass. It’s temporary,” the 35-year-old singer tells the L.A. Times in a new interview, before discussing her upcoming album Smile. The album was due out in June, then moved back to Aug. 14 and is now set to drop on Aug. 28. At this point the baby might come before her follow up to 2017’s Witness.

Katy told the publication that she never felt the nagging need to become a mother. She was too focused on her red-hot career for the past ten years. While being a pop superstar used to be her “life,” Katy is now at a place where she wants something more “expansive.” Which is a family with her husband to be, actor Orlando Bloom, 43.

Katy noted that even though she was present and assisted in her older sister Angela Hudson‘s two home water births, she didn’t feel like she had the same maternal instinct to become a mom herself. “Five years ago, I would be like, ‘Get this out of me,’” she told the paper while pointing at her baby belly. “But I traced back the reasons I felt insecure about it from my own upbringing. And then I reprogrammed them. Our brain is really malleable. You can reshape it any time you want.” On Feb. 26, 2014, Katy tweeted, “Finally you can add ‘helps delivers babies in living rooms’ to my resume! It’s been a miracle of a day…Auntie Katy aka Stylist Auntie,” about helping bring her niece into the world.

The “Daisies” singer revealed that she’s already started packing her hospital bag for when she goes into labor. She’s in the homestretch and feeling the physically exhausting final days of pregnancy. Katy said she is “clutching the railing of the stairs harder,” even though she’s still been able to make it to the beach to relax, and even run a few brief errands with her huge baby belly.

Orlando is beyond excited to welcome his first daughter, as he’s the dad to a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 37. “I’m so excited to be…to have a little daddy’s girl,” he told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 11 episode of The Tonight Show. “I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling I think is right ’round there.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted that Flynn can’t wait to have a sister, as Miranda has two young sons with current husband Evan Spiegel. “He’s got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister…He’s excited too, so exciting times,” Orlando said.