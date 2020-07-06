Pregnant Katy Perry Takes Her Bump Out With Orlando Bloom For Romantic Walk On Beach

Katy Perry’s pregnancy is in the home stretch. She brought fiance Orlando Bloom home to her native Santa Barbara for a sweet beach stroll with her growing baby bump, while keeping warm in a poncho.



Heavily pregnant Katy Perry must have been feeling nostalgic for her hometown over the Fourth of July holiday. The first time mother to be grew up in Santa Barbara, CA and was photographed walking along the town’s serene beaches on July 5 on the arm of fiance Orlando Bloom, 43. They strolled along the shoreline barefoot, and cool ocean water looked to be comfortable for the singing superstar to dip her toes in. The pair had been wearing casual flip flops before making their way down to the shore for the romantic walk, where the couple appeared to have the beach to themselves.

Katy wore an oversized grey and creme wool poncho to protect herself from any chilly breezes coming in off the water. The loose cover-up hid her large baby bump, which she has shown off in various Instagram photos. The hemline of her grey and white checkered dress was noticeably higher in the front, where her growing belly caused the fabric to ride up.

The “Dark Horse” singer was well disguised with a straw sun-visor shading her face from the sun, as she had her gorgeous eyes covered up with dark sunglasses. Katy even made sure that her mask was at the ready. In case she came in contact with anyone other than Orlando, the mama to be wore her mask around her ears and pulled down over her chin, so she could easily get it over her face and mouth when encountering anyone else in public.

Orlando was equally COVID-19 conscious, wearing a black and white scarf-like covering around his neck, which he could pull up to use as face protection. He twinned with his sweetie when it came to straw headwear, donning a hat with a wide brim to protect his skin from the bright California sun. He carried the couple’s current baby — Katy’s teacup poodle Nugget — sweetly in his arms.

With beaches in L.A. County closed for the weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Barbara was the perfect getaway to enjoy the ocean scenery. Katy grew up in SB and her parents still live there. Though it is only a few hours up the coast from Los Angeles, by this stage in Katy’s pregnancy, travel must be getting a little uncomfortable. But a quick holiday road trip to see her family as the couple awaits the birth of their first child sounds like a perfect getaway. Katy last shared photos of a quick vacation in mid-June, when the pair took a quick babymoon to southeastern Utah’s luxury desert resort, Amangiri. There the American Idol judge showed off her sizable bump in a loose, colorful dress, while looking out at the gorgeous landscape around her.