Katy Perry Says She Was ‘Depressed’ & ‘Couldn’t Even Imagine Living’ While Writing New Album

Katy Perry opened up about her struggles when sitting down to start ‘Daisies’ but admitted she’s found ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’ The star is expected to give birth to her first child in just weeks.

Katy Perry, 35, is speaking out about her battle with mental health. “I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was,” the star revealed in a new interview with Good Morning America, reflecting on where she was two years ago. “I couldn’t really imagine living, to be completely honest,” she added, going on to explain that her struggles influenced her latest project. “[Fans] can expect a record about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel…‘Daisies’ is a song about going after your dreams and not worrying about what other people think about that,” she said.

In the candid chat — which she recorded from 9-year-old Flynn Bloom‘s bedroom — the California native shared how she got through the difficult period. “Now I’ve done the work and I’m still doing the work physically, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically and I’ve come to this light at the end of the tunnel,” she shared, hinting at how she reset. “[I realized] I am going to live, and I’m going to bring life into the world. It ends in a positive place so far,” Katy added, referencing her pregnancy.

The Grammy nominee is giving birth to her little girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s this summer — the first child for her, and the second for him — which influenced her decision to release music now. “Not everyone is up to the challenge of putting out a record during the pandemic…but quite honestly, after my child comes, I’m going to go into my own other version of quarantine,” Katy admitted. “I would like for this record coming out to be a gift for the public because we’re all going to be dancing in the street at some point when it’s safe,” she shared.

As for what she’s looking forward to post-pregnancy, wine is definitely on that list! “Now that we get to live our lives — aren’t we going to live our best lives and fulfill those dreams? I know I am, and I’m not going to take anything for granted — especially wine after this pregnancy,” she joked.

Despite being at home, Katy slayed her performance on GMA‘s iconic Summer Concert Series on Friday, May 22! The pop star opted to perform two songs, including anthem “Never Really Over” and new single “Daisies.” Surrounded by blue skies and sunny weather, Katy’s growing baby bump was on full display in a stunning yellow tulle dress.