Watch
Hollywood Life

Katy Perry Says She Was ‘Depressed’ & ‘Couldn’t Even Imagine Living’ While Writing New Album

Katy Perry
Palace Lee/Shutterstock
Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
US singer Katy Perry poses for photos ahead of the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria, Australia, 11 March 2020. The pop star is putting on a free show in Victoria's Alpine region on 11 March night. US pop star Katy Perry puts on free show for bushfire-affected Victoria's Alpine region, Bright, Australia - 11 Mar 2020 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10429089as and Amiaya
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry seen for the first time since grand mothers death. 11 Mar 2020 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA627208_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne Kay Perry, Melbourne, Australia - 08 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Katy Perry opened up about her struggles when sitting down to start ‘Daisies’ but admitted she’s found ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’ The star is expected to give birth to her first child in just weeks.

Katy Perry, 35, is speaking out about her battle with mental health. “I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was,” the star revealed in a new interview with Good Morning America, reflecting on where she was two years ago. “I couldn’t really imagine living, to be completely honest,” she added, going on to explain that her struggles influenced her latest project. “[Fans] can expect a record about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel…‘Daisies’ is a song about going after your dreams and not worrying about what other people think about that,” she said.

In the candid chat — which she recorded from 9-year-old Flynn Bloom‘s bedroom — the California native shared how she got through the difficult period. “Now I’ve done the work and I’m still doing the work physically, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically and I’ve come to this light at the end of the tunnel,” she shared, hinting at how she reset. “[I realized] I am going to live, and I’m going to bring life into the world. It ends in a positive place so far,” Katy added, referencing her pregnancy.

The Grammy nominee is giving birth to her little girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s this summer — the first child for her, and the second for him — which influenced her decision to release music now. “Not everyone is up to the challenge of putting out a record during the pandemic…but quite honestly, after my child comes, I’m going to go into my own other version of quarantine,” Katy admitted. “I would like for this record coming out to be a gift for the public because we’re all going to be dancing in the street at some point when it’s safe,” she shared.

As for what she’s looking forward to post-pregnancy, wine is definitely on that list! “Now that we get to live our lives — aren’t we going to live our best lives and fulfill those dreams? I know I am, and I’m not going to take anything for granted — especially wine after this pregnancy,” she joked.

Despite being at home, Katy slayed her performance on GMA‘s iconic Summer Concert Series on Friday, May 22! The pop star opted to perform two songs, including anthem “Never Really Over” and new single “Daisies.” Surrounded by blue skies and sunny weather, Katy’s growing baby bump was on full display in a stunning yellow tulle dress.