Katy Perry Performs Set 6 Months Pregnant From Backyard For GMA Summer Concert Series

Katy Perry came to slay during the GMA Summer Concert Series, singing ‘Daisies’ and ‘Never Really Over’ from her backyard, while heavily pregnant. Watch both performances here.

Nothing can stop Katy Perry from shining onstage — not even a massive baby bump, not even a pandemic! The superstar, 35, kicked off GMA’s annual Summer Concert Series on the morning of May 22 with a twist. While the series is held every year in New York City’s Central Park, Katy performed from her backyard due to the ban on large public gatherings and concerts in New York state. Katy looked stunning and ethereal in a lemon yellow, tulle dress with puffed sleeves as she sang, barefoot, from a makeshift stage at her home. Maybe constructed by fiancé Orlando Bloom?

She performed two of her newest songs during the joyous set, starting off with “Never Really Over”. Despite this being a DIY affair, her backstage setup was anything but amateur. As Katy sang against a backdrop of blue skies, surrounded by trees and flowers, an army of Katy holograms jammed out alongside her! She later changed into a blue and green gown to perform her new ballad “Daisies” while perched on a chair. The mom to be, who is due to give birth in August 2020, cradled her growing baby bump while belting. She was wearing giant daisy earrings while doing so, of course. You can watch both performances below.

This is only the second time that Katy’s sung “Daisies” on television. The first rendition was during the season 18 finale of American Idol on May 17. Wearing a hot pink babydoll dress and matching lipstick, going barefoot again, she performed from her house with the help of an impressive green screen setup.

.@katyperry absolutely crushed her performance of #Daisies! What a great kickoff to our first Summer Concert Series sponsored by @Caesars_Rewards! #KatyPerryOnGMA pic.twitter.com/gnhmYPplu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2020

It’s not all American Idol and Good Morning America during quarantine, though. There’s plenty of downtime for the pregnant pop star. She confessed during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up that she’s surprised Orlando’s sticking around! “He’s seen it all and God bless him he’s still here which is amazing and commendable,” she said. “I have definitely tested him and been like, ‘Oh yeah?! Oh yeah, you think you can handle me? Let’s see it!”