Katy Perry Reveals The Sexy Look She Would Have Dressed Her Baby Bump In If Met Gala Happened

Had the Met Gala 2020 not been postponed, Katy Perry had big plans to attend the event — and she shared a photo of the dress she would’ve worn to show off her baby bump!

The 2020 Met Gala was unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event would have gone down on May 4. Katy Perry took to Instagram on the would-be Met Ball date to reveal the look she planned on wearing to the high-fashion event, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE.The singer is currently very pregnant, and her baby bump would have been on full display if the Met Gala had gone on as planned. Her Jean Paul Gaultier look would have majorly accentuated her belly, as the light pink ensemble featured very little fabric, aside from what would have covered her bump and chest. “What would have been….” Katy captioned the photo.

The Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely, but it definitely won’t be in time for Katy to still wear this look before giving birth this summer. So, even if the event does take place later this year, and Katy is able to attend, she’ll have to come up with a new look to wear. Of course, Katy is no stranger to standing out on the Met Gala red carpet. For years, she’s turned heads with her looks at the A-list event. In 2019, she full-on dressed as a chandelier while walking the red carpet. Then, for the after-party, she changed into a cheeseburger costume.

Clearly, her 2020 look would have been just as legendary, and fans flooded the comments section of her photo to express their sadness over not being able to see the look on the red carpet. “It would be too iconic,” one person wrote. Someone else added, “This would have been a serve,” and someone else gushed, “I can’t believe we’re missing out on this.”

For the last two months, Katy has been quarantined at home with her fiance, Orlando Bloom. However, she hasn’t been able to take a full break from work, as American Idol, the show she serves as a judge on, has continued to broadcast from the judges’ and contestants’ homes on Sunday nights.