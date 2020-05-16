Katy Perry Says She’s Shocked Orlando Bloom’s Still With Her Amid Stress Of Lockdown

Katy Perry admitted that she has ‘tested’ Orlando Bloom during their quarantine together — and he passed with flying colors! The pop star gave an update on their relationship on SiriusXM Hits 1’s ‘The Morning Mash Up.’

Orlando Bloom, 43, isn’t going anywhere! Katy Perry, 35, gushed over her fiancé’s loyalty (and extreme patience) despite stressful moments throughout their quarantine together while speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on May 15. “He’s seen it all and God bless him he’s still here which is amazing and commendable,” Katy admitted during the video interview. Katy even confessed to trying to push her beau’s buttons.

“I have definitely tested him and been like, ‘Oh yeah?! Oh yeah, you think you can handle me? Let’s see it!’,” Katy added. It looks like Orlando can handle it! The Carnival Row star is expecting his first baby with Katy, which of course adds to the stress of already staying indoors amid a pandemic. She even admitted that her day-to-day situation can be “up and down,” just “like everyone else.” Like Katy said, though, Orlando has proved himself to be a pillar of support.

“Katy is not only dealing with a ton of real emotions about becoming a first-time mom, but she’s also doing so under enormously unusual circumstances. And all Orlando wants is to be there for Katy every step of the way. But at the same time he’s also going through so much as the future husband and father, and feels like he needs to be the protector,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on April 23. “Katy and Orlando are doing fine and just have a lot on their plate, simple as that. The overwhelming feeling for them both right now is pure excitement. Katy has wanted this for a very long time and she can’t wait to have her baby girl.”

Despite recent rumors of trouble in paradise, “the rumors of ups and downs are highly exaggerated,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Katy and Orlando “are actually very excited for the future and work on their relationship every day for the better,” the insider added. Katy even revealed her bare baby bump in a dreamy music video for her new single “Daisies,” which she dropped at midnight on May 15!