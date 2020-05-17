Katy Perry Stuns With Debut Performance Of ‘Daisies’ On ‘American Idol’ Finale

Two days after releasing her brand new song, ‘Daisies,’ Katy Perry performed it on television for the first time during the ‘American Idol’ finale on May 17.

She may be several months pregnant, but that didn’t stop Katy Perry from giving an incredible performance on the season 18 finale of American Idol. Katy took a break from judging during the finale to sing her new song, “Daisies,” which was just released on May 15. This was the first time she ever performed the track publicly, and she killed it! Of course, even while performing from her home, Katy also looked amazing. She had her baby bump on display while wearing a pink mini dress.

Katy announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” in March. The exciting news came about one year after she and the baby’s father, Orlando Bloom, got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. The couple’s wedding plans have been derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but at least they still have the birth of their little girl to look forward to! This is the singer’s first child, although Orlando already has a nine-year-old son with his ex, Miranda Kerr. The baby is due this summer.

Katy and the rest of the American Idol judges, contestants and crew have been filming the show from their homes for the last several weeks amidst the coronavirus. Every episode, Katy has gone above and beyond with her style choices. For the first two virtual episodes, she dressed as a hand sanitizer bottle and roll of toilet paper. Then, she channeled Dumbo’s mom from the classic Disney movie for Disney week on May 10.

Start on the #AmericanIdol stage, end up in a whole new 🌎, thanks to brand new technology that’s never been seen before on TV 🤯❗️Tune in NOW for the grand finale AND my first television performance of #Daisies! 🌼 pic.twitter.com/XgIUvqj7Uw — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 18, 2020

On May 15, it was announced that American Idol had been renewed for a new season. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Katy, as well as fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will be returning. Season 18 is the group’s third season judging together.