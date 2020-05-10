Katy Perry Channels Dumbo’s Mom In Massive Elephant Costume For ‘Disney Family Singalong’

During a special Mother’s Day rendition of the ‘Disney Family Singalong,’ pregnant Katy Perry stunned with her performance of ‘Baby Mine’ from ‘Dumbo.’

Katy Perry, 35, is expecting her first child, so Mother’s Day 2020 was obviously a special occasion for her! To celebrate the holiday, the singer took part in volume two of The Disney Family Singalong. While singing from her home, Katy performed a gorgeous rendition of “Baby Mine” from Dumbo. With a baby on the way, the song choice was perfect, as the track is a mother’s ode to her child. “From your head to your toes, you’re so sweet, goodness knows,” Katy sang. “You are so precious to me, cute as can be, baby of mine.” Oh, and she was literally dressed in a giant elephant costume to portray Dumbo’s mom, Mrs. Jumbo, while her dog dressed as Dumbo in a mini-elephant costume.

The first installment of the at-home special took place on April 16, and after its success, ABC gathered some of the biggest artists in music for more singalong fun. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and also featured performances from artists like John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and more. All of the singers sang their favorite classic Disney songs, and families were invited to sing along from home as the lyrics popped up on the screen.

Following part two of The Disney Family Singalong is the penultimate episode of season 18 of American Idol, where Katy will also serve as a judge from home. During the episode, the top 7 contestants will also be singing Disney songs, as well as a second song dedicated to the mother figures in their lives for Mother’s Day.

This summer, Katy will welcome her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The couple announced their exciting baby news at the beginning of March when Katy debuted her baby bump in the music video for “Never Worn White.” Since then, she’s been proudly showing off her baby bump and gushing over how excited she is to meet her baby girl. Unfortunately, expecting a child during the coronavirus pandemic has not been easy, but Katy has said that she’s doing her best to stay “positive” amidst the “frightening” time.