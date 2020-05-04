Katy Perry Reveals How She’s Staying Positive While Pregnant In Such A Frightening Time

Though Katy Perry seems so positive all the time, the pregnant ‘American Idol’ judge admitted that she’s had to work through her ‘feelings’ to stay upbeat and ‘grateful’ during this crisis.

“I’m a planner. I don’t know how to play in this time,” said a pregnant Katy Perry, 35, during a Facebook Live session ahead of this past Sunday’s (May 3) episode of American Idol. The singer decided to check in with her quarantined fans, and like many of them, she was struggling to deal with her feelings in this scary time of COVID-19. “I hope everyone’s doing okay. I think it’s normal if you’re feeling a little ‘cuckoo for cocoa puffs,’ because I’m starting to feel a little ‘cuckoo for cocoa puffs.’… I’ve had some good days and some bad days. Anyone else cry, like at least once a week?”

When one fan noted that they were struggling with having to reschedule their June wedding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Katy said she could relate. “It’s okay to feel all the feelings,” she said, noting she had to “reschedule many plans” as well. Katy and Orlando Bloom, 43, were supposedly going to tie the knot in Japan this year, but those plans may have been put “on ice.” She’s even unsure if she’ll be able to throw a baby shower. Despite all this, Katy has done her best to stay positive (around 12:00 in the video). “Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, ‘Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you’re going through, you’ve got to be grateful. I know that there’s probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now.'”

The pregnant pop star did share how she cheers herself when she’s having one of those “bad” days. “When I’m really depressed, I put on Bob Marley, because it’s just such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive,” she said. “So I just turn it up super loud in the house, and for some reason, that makes me feel good.”

It’s easy to stay positive during the crisis when you have such a caring significant-other by your side. “Orlando is really putting Katy at ease during her pregnancy,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Katy isn’t due until this summer, and she’s hoping that by then, things will have improved [with the virus]. Of course, it’s a worry, but she’s really working hard to stay positive and not stress out about things she can’t control. What she is doing is making sure that she gets all the best nutrition right now to keep her immune system high.” The insider added that Katy and Orlando are “doing a lot of walks together, and they’re doing yoga at home too” to find her center.