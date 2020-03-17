Orlando Bloom Admits He & Pregnant Katy Perry May Put Wedding On ‘Ice’ Due To Coronavirus

Orlando Bloom revealed that the coronavirus pandemic ‘might have a play’ on whether or not he and fiancee Katy Perry get hitched sooner rather than later after they’ve reportedly planned a wedding in Japan.

Orlando Bloom, 43, is gearing up to marry his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry, 35, but it may happen later than they planned due to the coronavirus. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the worldwide pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date. “I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” he told The Times UK on Mar. 15.

Orlando’s admission comes after the coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019, has infected over 197,500 people worldwide and killed 7,953 of them. It’s caused many postponements and cancellations of events that are expected to have large groups of people, including Coachella, SXSW Music Festival, and even the popular Met Gala. It’s also caused various U.S. cities to temporarily close movie theaters, bars, and dine-in restaurants and most Americans are in quarantine to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Although it’s a time of understandable concern for the world, Katy, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with Orlando this summer, is still sad to have to postpone her special day but she may also have a backup plan. “Katy doesn’t want to postpone her wedding, but it’s something that is looking more and more likely by the day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Mar. 16. “It’s unfortunate, but she’s taking it in stride. She’s told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down.”

Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but broke things off after being in a relationship for over a year. They got back together around five months later in Aug, 2017 and were engaged by Feb. 2019. Katy announced she was expecting their child in the premiere of her music video for her song “Never Worn White” on Mar. 5.