Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: When & Where Their Wedding Will Be Amid Growing Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry ‘doesn’t want to postpone her wedding’ with Orlando Bloom, an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. However, the coronavirus pandemic has led the couple to consider another option.

The coronavirus crisis has put Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, in a pickle. After getting engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, their nuptials were bound to happen very soon — in an unfortunate coincidence, travel would be involved for guests. Given the multiple lockdowns in major cities across the globe and COVID-19’s death toll, “Katy doesn’t want to postpone her wedding, but it’s something that is looking more and more likely by the day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Fortunately, Katy and Orlando are considering a Plan B.

“It’s unfortunate, but she’s taking it in stride. She’s told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down,” our source reveals! Most rumors claimed that Katy and Orlando’s destination wedding would be set in Japan. Now, Orlando admitted he was hesitant to pressure his wedding guests into travelling.

Orlando confirmed the wedding was happening “very, very soon,” in an interview with the Times newspaper, published on March 15. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted that these plans may change: “But I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable.”

Katy and Orlando’s planned stays abroad have also been cut short in the past week. Katy opted out of the rest of her press tour in Australia, and she was seen fleeing to Sydney Airport on March 12. On that very same day, Orlando announced that he’d be returning to the U.S. to quarantine himself after the second season of his Amazon show, Carnival Row, cancelled production in the Czech Republic. Both stars are expecting their very first child together soon.