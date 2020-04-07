How Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Making Sure She Stays Healthy During Her Pregnancy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together sometime this summer and are ensuring the safety of their baby during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, are making sure the pregnant singer is staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. The “Roar” singer who announced she and The Lord of the Rings star are expecting a baby girl on April 3, is part of the “stay home club” according to a March 19 Instagram post. But a source close to the engaged couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on how they’re dealing with Katy’s pregnancy during this global pandemic.

“Orlando is really putting Katy at ease during her pregnancy as she knows that he can and does answer all of her questions about it but also loves that he is letting her experience everything on how it all comes about,” a source said. “Orlando is not in any way treating it like he is a know it all because he already is a father, he is putting all the focus on whatever Katy needs and wants and they are enjoying the process and are without a doubt monitoring Corona but that isn’t getting them anxious. They are enjoying the whole pregnancy and not putting any negative thoughts to it all.”

Another insider close to the A-listers added, “Katy isn’t due until this summer and she’s hoping that by then things will have improved [with the virus]. Of course it’s a worry but she’s really working hard to stay positive and not stress out about things she can’t control. What she is doing is making sure that she gets all the best nutrition right now to keep her immune system high. She’s also staying active, she and Orlando are doing a lot of walks together and they’re doing yoga at home too. Katy is doing prenatal yoga and that is really helpful to her mind and body. She’s so excited to be having this baby, she’s dreamed about this for so long, she can’t wait to meet her baby girl.”

Katy’s new bundle of joy will make her a first-time mom and Orlando a second-time dad. The English actor is also the father of his son Flynn, 9, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 37. Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 and lasted for over a year before breaking up. They were back on by Aug. 2017, though, and got engaged on Feb 14, 2019.