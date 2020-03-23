Katy Perry Admits She & Orlando Bloom Give Each Other ‘Space’ To Make Relationship Work

Katy Perry counseled a couple on the March 22 episode of ‘American Idol’, telling them a lesson she’s learned from her own relationship with Orlando Bloom: giving each other space is SO important!

Katy Perry had some kind and thoughtful advice for Margie Mays and Jonny West when the American Idol contestants and real-life partners didn’t give a spectacular performance on the March 22 episode. It’s still Hollywood Week, and you could feel the couple’s anxiety and stress during their rendition of “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”. Afterward, Katy told Margie and Jonny, “one thing that’s going well in my current relationship is giving each other a little space,” referring to her fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she’s expecting her first child.

“In this competition it’s great to have an understanding and partnership and support each other, but this time is about fulfilling your personal dreams,” Katy continued. “Just know your priorities right now, because I think both of you kind of suffered in what you showed a little bit. We know you’re both better than what you gave.” Thankfully, both Margie and Jonny made it through to the next round of the competition… “barely,” according to Katy. Hopefully, they took Katy’s wise words to heart. Not giving each other sufficient space is what led to Katy and Orlando’s February 2017 breakup.

The celebs’s reps said in a joint statement that, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Both stars continued to thrive in their successful careers and came back to each other. And now, they’re stronger than ever, getting married, and about to welcome a little bundle of joy! Right now, they’re not exactly getting space, as they’re quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re making the most of it, though, by eating tons of pickles, ducking out for groceries, and planning their wedding — that may be “on ice” for the time being!