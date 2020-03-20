Pregnant Katy Perry Devours Pickles While Social Distancing: ‘What Day Is It Even?’

Katy Perry is truly your average pregnant woman, as she loves pickles! She downed them as she questioned what day it was after self-distancing due to the coronavirus.

Katy Perry is going for the go-to pregnancy craving food: pickles! They’re filled with sodium, which expecting moms need more of due to increased blood volume. She shared a photo to her Instagram account on March 19 standing in her kitchen and downing pickles straight out of the jar, while wearing her natural hair in a short blonde cut. She tapped into the coronavirus home isolation by asking in the caption, “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub.”

Katy wore a pink long-sleeved tee with the words “How soon is now?” written on it, unclear if it’s a holla to The Smiths‘ iconic 1984 song by the same name. But at this point, it could refer to how long it will be until she gives birth or how long it will be that she’ll be under self-quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The latter has an answer, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered “safer at home” order on March 19. He urged residents to work from home for and stay at home “until further notice” unless residents needed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies or run other essential errands. That means 40 million people are affected, and it comes after Newsom announced that approximately 56 percent of Californians could contract the coronavirus in the next eight weeks.

The American Idol judge announced on March 5 that she’s pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. She did it via a music video for her new single “Never Worn White,” then told fans all about her pregnancy in a long Instagram live session. The baby on board didn’t stop Katy from work, as she headed to Australia to do some bushfire relief concerts. She evacuated back to the U.S. due to the spread of the coronavirus and now she’s locked down at home.