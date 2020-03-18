Now that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have returned to the U.S., they needed to stock up on food for the coronavirus outbreak. Katy was pictured in a hoodie, baby bump underneath, as she shopped at Whole Foods!

A pregnancy and worldwide pandemic didn’t stop Katy Perry, 35, from making a trip to the grocery store on March 18! The pop star kept her baby bump cozy in Aviator Nation’s $168 “Aspen” Pullover Hoodie as she stepped out to a Whole Foods Market in Los Angeles. Although she remained somewhat incognito in a baseball cap, her burgeoning bun in the oven was undeniable! Katy was accompanied by her fiancé and the father of her child, Orlando Bloom, 43, in addition to her sister Angela Perry, 37, and a male friend. You can see the photos, here!

Katy and Orlando made sure to grab pandemic-essentials: boxes of bottled water, frozen vegetables and fresh produce. Apparently, the closures of gyms in California hasn’t stopped the engaged couple from incorporating fitness into their lives. They also bought Vega’s plant-based protein shake powder.

Both Katy and Perry have recently returned from trips abroad. Katy was in Australia where she performed at the Fight On concert that benefitted bushfire relief on March 11, but was photographed at Sydney Airport the very next day. She reportedly came out of a lockdown at Sydney’s Park Hyatt Hotel, the very same hotel where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — who both tested positive for the new coronavirus — were staying at, according to a photographer! Meanwhile, Orlando’s trip also got cut short. Production on the second season of his Amazon show, Carnival Row, was halted in the Czech Republic. On March 12, Orlando revealed he’d be quarantining himself back home in LA.

As Katy and Orlando face the coronavirus outbreak together, one question looms over their heads: how will this affect their wedding? The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, and even Orlando admitted in an interview with The Times UK, “I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice.” Orlando added that their wedding plans involved “travelling,” after reports claimed the wedding would take place in Japan. For now, it looks like Katy and Orlando will primarily be travelling to the grocery store!