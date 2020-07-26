Katy Perry Reveals She’s Postponed Her Wedding For The 2nd Time Amid Her Due Date Approaching

Katy Perry admitted that she ‘can’t plan anymore in 2020 because the plans are always canceled’ when talking about postponing her wedding with Orlando Bloom for a second time, in a new interview.

It doesn’t look like Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, will be walking down the aisle together anytime soon. The singer, who is due to give birth to her first child next month, opened up about how planning in 2020 hasn’t been the best experience because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and admitted her wedding with Orlando has been postponed a second time. “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled,” she told The Mirror in a new interview. “We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.”

Although saying “I do” is very much delayed for Katy and Orlando (and many other couples, for that matter) right now, the mother-to-be is sure it will happen eventually. “Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child,” she explained. “And that’s what’s coming up right now!”

Before Katy’s admission, Orlando gave an indication that the wedding may be put on hold due to the coronavirus when he gave an interview to The Times UK. “I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” he told the outlet.

Katy and Orlando’s most recent statements about their wedding come after the big day, which was planned to take place in Japan, was reportedly postponed last year. The lovebirds were planning on getting hitched by the end of 2019 but decided to wait because the timing didn’t work out with their preferred venue, according to a source.

“Katy and Orlando decided it was best to postpone their wedding for the time being,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue. They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.”

“Since they’ve also been discussing two weddings, there’s a ton of planning and preparation that goes into it,” the source added. “They are so in love and know they’re going to be together forever, so they don’t see any point in rushing things along. The wedding will happen when it’s supposed to and it will be beautiful.”