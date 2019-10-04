Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Wedding Will Be The ‘Opposite’ Of Her & Russell Brand’s ‘Flashy’ Ceremony

Katy Perry has already had a big, over the top wedding when she tied the knot with first husband Russell Brand. When she marries fiance Orlando Bloom, she’s planning to tone things way down.

When a 25-year-old Katy Perry and comedian Russell Brand got married in Oct. of 2010, they went big, tying the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony at the luxury Taj Rambagh Palace hotel in Jaipur, India. This time around when the 34-year-old singer weds actor Orlando Bloom, 42, they’re going to keep things small and intimate. “Katy’s wedding to Orlando will be the complete opposite of what she had with Russell and that is exactly how she wants it. She is much more mature now and so is her relationship — and the man she is marrying,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Orlando is not the ‘look at me’ type, so having a big flashy wedding like she had with Russell is just out of the question and Katy is very glad about that because it’s not at all who she is either. She really isn’t thinking a lot about her first wedding though, it’s really not even on her mind because she is living in the now and it’s perfect,” the insider continues.

This is the second marriage for both Katy and Orlando, as he was married to model Miranda Kerr, 36, for three years before splitting up in 2013. “Katy is looking to have a small intimate wedding with very close family and friends and most importantly have it be fun. Both Katy and Orlando are very aware this isn’t their first rodeo, but they also realize it’s still important because they want to share their love for each other with those they love together,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY, who reveals the couple will wed before 2019 ends. “They have everything ready, location and dress and invites, the whole shebang. By the end of this year it’s going to be very special because they will both be married to their soulmates.”