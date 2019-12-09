Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Why They Postponed Wedding After Planning To Wed Before 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom put their nuptials on hold while they figure out all the last minute details.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were set to tie the knot sometime this month. But the 35-year-old pop singer and the hunky English actor have postponed their nuptials until further notice. A source close to the power couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife the reason behind pushing things back and confirms there’s no lack of spark in their romance.

“Katy and Orlando decided it was best to postpone their wedding for the time being,” the insider said. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue. They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.”

“Since they’ve also been discussing two weddings, there’s a ton of planning and preparation that goes into it,” the pal added of the American Idol judge and The Lord of the Rings star. “They are so in love and know they’re going to be together forever, so they don’t see any point in rushing things along. The wedding will happen when it’s supposed to and it will be beautiful.”

A second source added, “Orlando and Katy feel like they want to do everything right this time around because they both are very focused on making this their last marriage ever.” Katy split from Russell Brand in 2012 while Orlando and Miranda Kerr divorced in 2013.

“They just want everything to fall into place with location, having all their friends and family able to attend, the dress to be perfect,” the friend continued. “Pretty much everything that goes into a wedding before, during, and afterwards just needs to be fine tuned so it is as perfect as possible. The love they have for each other is something they both want to represent to the fullest during their wedding, so to make it right is of the utmost importance as they are very excited for it all to happen.”