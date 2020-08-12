Watch
Hollywood Life

Orlando Bloom Gushes He’s ‘So Excited’ To Have A ‘Little Daddy’s Girl’ With Katy Perry — Watch

Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 10AM PDT August 10, 2020 ** - The heavily pregnant star sparks the debate - 'should pregnant women be allowed to use disabled parking spots'... The singer stopped to get a bottle of water, among other purchases, leaving her $107,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS in a disabled bay in a shopping center in Santa Barbara. *Shot on August 8, 2020* Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PDT ON 08/04/2020** Heavily pregnant Katy Perry looks ready to pop as she picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara, CA. The singer was seen wearing the mace around her neck as she face-timed with a friend on her shopping excursion, just days away from giving birth. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PDT ON 08/04/2020** Heavily pregnant Katy Perry looks ready to pop as she picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara, CA. The singer was seen wearing the mace around her neck as she face-timed with a friend on her shopping excursion, just days away from giving birth.Pictured: Katy PerryBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Orlando Bloom is so pumped to be a girl dad! The actor admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he’s so ready to meet his daughter with Katy Perry and have a ‘little daddy’s girl’ in his life.

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom’s daughter is arriving any day now, and the Carnival Row actor, 43, is beyond “excited” about having a baby girl. “I’m so excited to be… to have a little daddy’s girl,” he told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 11 episode of The Tonight Show. “I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling I think is right ’round there.”

This will be Orlando’s first daughter. He has a son, Flynn, 9, with ex Miranda Kerr, 37. Orlando admitted that Flynn is stoked to have a baby sister in his life very soon. “He’s got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister… He’s excited too, so exciting times,” Orlando said.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)

Orlando has made it no secret that he’s ready to be a dad again. “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights when I’ll be getting up and doing a bottle,” he told Good Morning America back in July 2020. “I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

Katy and Orlando have been enjoying these last few weeks of her pregnancy. The couple went to the beach in Santa Barbara to have some fun in the sun before their baby’s arrival. Katy has also been spotted out running errands and shopping at 9 months pregnant.

Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom has a 9-year-old son Flynn with Miranda Kerr. (Pikachu / MEGA)

The “Smile” singer announced she was expecting her first child with Orlando in March 2020 with her “Never Worn White” music video. In April, Katy revealed that she and Orlando were having a girl by posting a photo of Orlando covered in pink icing. Baby Bloom is almost here!