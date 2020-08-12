Orlando Bloom is so pumped to be a girl dad! The actor admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he’s so ready to meet his daughter with Katy Perry and have a ‘little daddy’s girl’ in his life.

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom’s daughter is arriving any day now, and the Carnival Row actor, 43, is beyond “excited” about having a baby girl. “I’m so excited to be… to have a little daddy’s girl,” he told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 11 episode of The Tonight Show. “I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling I think is right ’round there.”

This will be Orlando’s first daughter. He has a son, Flynn, 9, with ex Miranda Kerr, 37. Orlando admitted that Flynn is stoked to have a baby sister in his life very soon. “He’s got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister… He’s excited too, so exciting times,” Orlando said.

Orlando has made it no secret that he’s ready to be a dad again. “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights when I’ll be getting up and doing a bottle,” he told Good Morning America back in July 2020. “I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

Katy and Orlando have been enjoying these last few weeks of her pregnancy. The couple went to the beach in Santa Barbara to have some fun in the sun before their baby’s arrival. Katy has also been spotted out running errands and shopping at 9 months pregnant.

The “Smile” singer announced she was expecting her first child with Orlando in March 2020 with her “Never Worn White” music video. In April, Katy revealed that she and Orlando were having a girl by posting a photo of Orlando covered in pink icing. Baby Bloom is almost here!