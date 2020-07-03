Orlando Bloom is going to the ultimate ‘girl dad’! The actor gushed about what he’s most looking forward to after pregnant fiancée Katy Perry gives birth to their daughter this summer.

Orlando Bloom, 43, is so in love with his baby girl already! “I’m excited [to be a dad again]. It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me,” the Carnival Row actor gushed in a virtual interview with Good Morning America on July 2. Orlando is set to be a dad again in just a few weeks with his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry, 35, gives birth to their little girl, and he already knows what he’s looking forward to. “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights when I’ll be getting up and doing a bottle,” he added to host Lara Spencer.

“I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby,” he sweetly said, which we’re sure is music to first-time mom Katy’s ears! “You know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world,” he explained, joking that he won’t be breastfeeding but was still “sure there will be bottles.”

Katy announced that she was expecting her first child in the stunningly shot video for “Never Worn White” back in March. In the ethereal video, Katy cradled her already-visible baby bump, going on to confirm the big news via an Instagram live immediately after. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you,” she gushed to her millions of fans, sharing that her biggest craving was spicy food!

The fun couple took to Instagram on April 3 to share they were having a girl. Orlando hilariously took one for the team, flashing an ear-to-ear grin with pink icing all over his face. “It’s a girl,” Katy captioned the sweet photo of the Lord of the Rings star, adding two heart emojis to both ends. The new baby marks the second child for Orlando, who is a doting dad to 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher with ex Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando look more than ready to welcome their bundle of joy, but back in March, she revealed they hadn’t decided on a name just yet! “We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us. I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that,'” the Teenage Dream singer admitted to her fans.