Pregnant Katy Perry Rubs Baby Bump In Purple One-Piece On Beach Date With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry looked amazing with her baby bump while lounging around the beach in a strapless purple bathing suit with her fiance Orlando Bloom and friends Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner.

Katy Perry, 35, was an excited mom-to-be fully enjoying her summer on July 26 when she went on a beach outing with her fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, and friends Karlie Kloss, 27, and Joshua Kushner, 35. The singer was seen laying back in a lounge chair and rubbing her baby bump while wearing a strapless purple one-piece bathing suit at the Santa Barbara, CA location and looked absolutely radiant! She paired her swim suit with a tan sun hat and sunglasses and appeared to be 100% content as she watched Orlando ride a jet-ski. Check out the pics of the beach outing HERE!

Orlando showed off his fit physique while riding around on the water and had a nonstop smile on his face the entire time. Meanwhile, Karlie and her husband Joshua also looked like they were having a great time in their best beach attire, which included a white one-piece bathing suit with black stripes for Karlie and black shorts for Joshua, as they hung out on the sand and in the water. Overall, it seemed like the fab four had a successful fun day in the hot weather!

Before Katy and Orlando’s latest outing, the “Firework” crooner revealed that they had to postpone their wedding a second time due to the coronavirus and their soon-to-be daughter’s approaching due date. “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled,” she told The Mirror in a new interview. “We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.”

She went on to assure everyone that it will happen but she and Orlando want to wait for the right moment. “Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child,” she explained. “And that’s what’s coming up right now!”

It’s not too surprising that Katy is focusing on her pregnancy right now considering the beauty seems to be thrilled about welcoming her baby girl into the world soon. Since she first announced that she was expecting in her music video for the song “Never Worn White” in Mar., she’s been very open about her baby journey and has shared various photos of her bump, like the one above, on social media. We’re looking forward to meeting Katy and Orlando’s precious bundle of joy and can’t wait to see her mom status in action!