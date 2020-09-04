See Pic
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Rocks A Crop Top While Pregnant & Holds Hands With Adorable Kids At Grocery Store

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen looked totally cute while rocking a tiny top and bike shorts during a shopping trip with her family. Even cuter? She was holding hands with her adorable toddlers, Miles and Luna.

Chrissy Teigen continued rocking her impeccable maternity style during a grocery shopping trip with the whole family. The Cravings author and model, 34, was spotted leaving Bristol Farms market in Beverly Hills with husband John Legend, 41, and their adorable kiddos, Miles, 2, and Luna, 4. Chrissy, who announced she was pregnant on August 13, rocked a crop top and tight bike shorts for the outing, showing off the little baby bump she’s growing by the day.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get groceries with their kids in Beverly Hills, 9/3/20 (Bris / MEGA)

She layered a chic, leopard duster sweater over the outfit and accessorized with sandals and aviator sunglasses. The outfit was super cute, but something even cuter? Chrissy holding hands with her two toddlers. Miles and Luna held on tightly to their mom while John pushed their cart full of groceries through the parking lot. Luna’s little outfit was so darling. Just look at her sundress and tiny flats! She carried mom’s purse, too.

Luna’s definitely ready to become a big sister again. Chrissy recently posted a video to Instagram that showed her daughter playing with her mom’s baby bump while she was cooking in the kitchen. “Hi, baby!” Luna sweetly said as she felt for her little sister or brother. How precious!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen rocked a crop top and bike shorts while grabbing groceries with her family, 9/3/20 (Bris /MEGA)

During her third pregnancy, Chrissy hasn’t had any qualms about revealing her growing baby bump. The model even rocked a one-piece bathing suit with dramatic cutouts over the abdomen on Instagram. In her video, Chrissy looked sexier than ever while donning the black and sheer swimsuit, and showed her fans a side view of the bump.