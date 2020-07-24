‘Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Reveals She’s Pregnant As She Shares Baby’s Gender In Cute Videos

‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan is good at keeping a secret. She just revealed to fans that she’s pregnant after finding out in May, and is also sharing videos from her baby’s gender reveal party.

Surprise! Actress Vanessa Morgan is pregnant. The Riverdale star just announced that she’s got a baby on board, while simultaneously sharing videos from her gender reveal bash. The happy moments that Vanessa posted to her Instagram on July 24 showed that that she’s expecting a son with husband, pro baseball pitcher Michael Kopech, 24. The couple wed on January 4, 2020, Vanessa discovered that she was pregnant on May 20. In the dated photo, she shared two different positive pregnancy tests and wrote, “Morning I found out, so glad I kept this picture.”

Vanessa’s bump was just barely showing in videos from her gender reveal party. She wore a flowing patterned sun dress with spaghetti straps. While tighter on top, it had an elastic band giving the frock a high empire waistline, thus keeping her baby belly under wraps. The star — who plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale — admitted that she was trying to keep the news of her pregnancy private, but knew that the longer time went on, she wouldn’t be able to hide a bump anymore.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private, but did want to be the first to share the news.”

The accompanying videos and photos showed her with blue dust from the gender reveal, as well as blue hearts covering the ground at the reveal party after balloons were popped. She had delicious looking cupcakes for her guests, with vanilla frosting and both blue and pink decorations on them before the reveal occurred. The desserts had fun signs poking out of them saying “Here for the sex.”

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious,” Vanessa continued in the caption. She then addressed her unborn child. “I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways, but always times everything the way it was meant to be.”

Vanessa added, “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be. ‘I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be’- if you know you know #preggers.”