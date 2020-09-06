Chrissy Teigen Playfully Displays Her Bare Baby Bump While Striking A Fierce Pose — See Pic

She’s poppin’! Chrissy Teigen revealed her growing baby bump in a fun new photo just 3 weeks after revealing her latest pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, is glowing! The Chrissy’s Court host showed off her bare baby bump in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 6. Chrissy playfully posed alongside her interior designer Jake Arnold — who is currently spearheading the build on her Cravings HQ — and joked that the baby was his! “I love our baby @jakearnold,” the model captioned the snap, showing Jake protectively placing a hand on her belly.

Chrissy rocked a white bra-top and un-buttoned turquoise pants for the photo, giving her 31 million followers a good look at the growing bump. Meanwhile, Jake — clad in a white-and-blue striped top, chinos and nude Yeezy 500s — was all-smiles as he playfully pretended to be the expecting dad (which is actually Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 41, of course). Chrissy was looking amazing in the photo as she rocked her signature loose curls and nude lip, accessorizing with layered gold necklaces.

The 34-year-old revealed her pregnancy in John’s music video for “Wild.” Towards the 3:20 mark in the beautifully shot clip, Chrissy can be seen holding her baby bump as John puts his arms around her. Shortly after news broke, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles with their kids, daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2, — who also appeared in the video.

Sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Jake wrote, “A true labor of love. One of the best parts of my job is working with dreamers, people who think big and manifest their passions. @chrissyteigen thank you for letting me in to your Cravings HQ and making it a place where you and your team can be creative and chic all at the same time.” He added, “@cravingsbychrissyteigen lastly thank you to my amazing team who make shit happen like no other!!”

Cravings is perhaps Chrissy’s best-known business endeavor, beginning as a food blog over ten years ago and eventually leading to the release of her first cookbook of the same name in 2016. Since, Chrissy has followed up the book with Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat as well as a homeware line.