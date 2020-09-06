See Pic
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Playfully Displays Her Bare Baby Bump While Striking A Fierce Pose — See Pic

Chrissy Teigen
AP
Chrissy Teigen Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy some fresh air while having a fun day at the beach in Malibu. **Shot on 03/15/20** Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrissy Teigen is releasing a second sunglasses collection with Quay, and this time the model and wife of John Legend is getting a little help from her three-year-old daughter, Luna. The mother-daughter duo are seen here in the new campaign, looking impossibly stylish and cute together. The second QUAY X CHRISSY collection is a full range of sunglasses and blue light glasses, available now at Quay.com and Quay shops. The latest collection features all new sleek, statement frames as well as the return of cult favorite styles in new color combos and romantic detailing for a soft landing into spring. The assortment includes 10 styles in multiple colorways for a total of 17 SKUs, ranging from $55 - $65 each. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna model the new QUAY X CHRISSY collection, Teigen’s second collection with the brand which was announced on February 11, 2020. Photo credit: Quay/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA608696_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

She’s poppin’! Chrissy Teigen revealed her growing baby bump in a fun new photo just 3 weeks after revealing her latest pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, is glowing! The Chrissy’s Court host showed off her bare baby bump in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 6. Chrissy playfully posed alongside her interior designer Jake Arnold — who is currently spearheading the build on her Cravings HQ — and joked that the baby was his! “I love our baby @jakearnold,” the model captioned the snap, showing Jake protectively placing a hand on her belly.

View this post on Instagram

I love our baby @jakearnold

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy rocked a white bra-top and un-buttoned turquoise pants for the photo, giving her 31 million followers a good look at the growing bump. Meanwhile, Jake — clad in a white-and-blue striped top, chinos and nude Yeezy 500s — was all-smiles as he playfully pretended to be the expecting dad (which is actually Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 41, of course). Chrissy was looking amazing in the photo as she rocked her signature loose curls and nude lip, accessorizing with layered gold necklaces.

The 34-year-old revealed her pregnancy in John’s music video for “Wild.” Towards the 3:20 mark in the beautifully shot clip, Chrissy can be seen holding her baby bump as John puts his arms around her. Shortly after news broke, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles with their kids, daughter Luna Simone Stephens, 4, and son Miles Theodore Stephens, 2, — who also appeared in the video.

Sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Jake wrote, “A true labor of love. One of the best parts of my job is working with dreamers, people who think big and manifest their passions. @chrissyteigen thank you for letting me in to your Cravings HQ and making it a place where you and your team can be creative and chic all at the same time.” He added, “@cravingsbychrissyteigen lastly thank you to my amazing team who make shit happen like no other!!”

Cravings is perhaps Chrissy’s best-known business endeavor, beginning as a food blog over ten years ago and eventually leading to the release of her first cookbook of the same name in 2016. Since, Chrissy has followed up the book with Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat as well as a homeware line.