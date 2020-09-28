Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized Amidst Struggles In 3rd Pregnancy After ‘A Lot’ Of Bleeding: ‘It’s Scary’

Chrissy Teigen was hospitalized after experiencing ‘a lot’ of bleeding while pregnant with her third child. She explained to her millions of Instagram followers what is going on and how her little boy is doing.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, has been vocal about being on bed rest because of her “high-risk” third pregnancy, and she revealed on Sept. 27 that she has been hospitalized after she was bleeding more than usual. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy, and the blood has been going on for like a month,” she said on her Instagram Story from her hospital bed. “So like, maybe a little be less than a month, but we’re talking like more than your period, girls. And definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot, and it’s usually fine. But yeah, mine was a lot.”

She explained that “every time” she would go to the bathroom, there “would be blood.” However, she also noted there would be blood while just laying in bed. “But today the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to just kind of turn a faucet on low and leave it there and just kind of leave it,” Chrissy revealed. “And it’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant mood-wise. I feel happier than I do when not pregnant. That’s why it’s so, so hard for me to come to terms with.”

Chrissy added that the bleeding never stopped, which led her to go to the hospital. The Cravings author said in the “simplest of terms” that her “placenta is really, really weak,” which she has revealed previously. Her weak placenta is what forced her to go on bed rest. Chrissy noted that she feels “really good” and “the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles.”

She continued: “But basically, he is the strongest, coolest dude in the sh*ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with… He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning. All we’re doing now is trying to make sure he’s got a lot of fluid around him and that I’m resting obviously as much as possible… It’s just, there’s not much you can do. I’m in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next weeks, then we can go from there and like be able to get through the danger zone or whatever.” Chrissy confessed that the whole situation is “scary, but scary in a way that there’s just really nothing to do.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dr. Thomas Ruiz, a top OB-GYN who is not treating Chrissy, and he said that bed rest is the best thing for any mother to do with a weak placenta. He explained that “when a woman is on bed rest and specifically lying on her left side, the blood pressure is lower and it actually maximizes blood flow to the placenta.”