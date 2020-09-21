Chrissy Teigen: What It Means To Have A Weak Placenta & How Bedrest Helps – OBGYN Explains

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she’s on ‘complete and total’ bed rest due to a ‘weak placenta.’ Now a top obstetrician explains why it’s critical that she stay in bed until she gives birth.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, got very candid during a Sept. 17 Instagram live and revealed that she has been “gushing blood” during her pregnancy and the only treatment for the scary pregnancy complication is total bed rest until her baby boy is born. The model, who went through similar issues while pregnant with her daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, blamed it on her “weak placenta.”

Chrissy shared with her Instagram fans that she’s only allowed to get out of bed to use the bathroom and Dr. Thomas Ruiz, a top OB-GYN, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Cravings author is not exaggerating. The expert obstetrician, who is not treating Chrissy, explains. “When she says she’s in bed all the time except to use the toilet that is not an exaggeration. A lot of the times with these patients when the situation is so difficult where they are on strict bed rest we will often use a bedside commode because we don’t even want them walking to the bathroom or being upright at all for too long.”

The California based specialist also stresses that the heavy bleeding Chrissy described should be taken very seriously. “If you’re an OBGYN and you see placental bleeding there are two diagnoses that we think of right away: placenta abruption, where are you have a premature separation of the placenta from the uterine wall, or placenta previa where the placenta is actually covering the cervix so whenever the cervix dilates or opens it causes a separation from the placenta. Those are the two classic forms of placenta bleeding.”

Placental abruptions are “very dangerous,” Dr. Ruiz says, noting that a mom who suffers one could “bleed so much that she could severly hemorrhage and die.”

In spite of the many advancements in modern medicine bed rest is still the go to treatment for pregnant women with placental abruptions or placental prevue. “That is literally the only thing we can do,” says Dr. Ruiz, “because when a woman is on bedrest, and specifically lying on her left side, the blood pressure is lower and it actually maximizes blood flow to the placenta.”