Chrissy Teigen Defends Pal Kim Kardashian After Backlash Of SKIMs Maternity Line

Chrissy Teigen says she’s thankful for Kim Kardashian creating a SKIMS maternity line. The pregnant star claims she isn’t trying to slim down her bump, but is grateful for the extra support the shapewear gives her.

Chrissy Teigen has rushed to pal Kim Kardashian‘s defense after the 39-year-old debuted a new line of SKIMS solutionwear for pregnant women. The announcement caused a storm of controversy that the reality star was trying to slim down women’s bodies from their natural state while expecting. However Chrissy — who is pregnant with her third child by husband John Legend — shared a series of Instagram stories videos wearing the SKIMS maternity line and explaining why she loves the product so much.

“Actual pregnant person here,” Chrissy, 34, began, standing in her bathroom while wearing a pair of knee-length maternity SKIMS and a matching bra. She explained that, “Basically, the reason I love pregnancy shapewear is because it stops all the folds of my vagina and stomach from eating any other type of underwear.”

“When you’re pregnant and you’re sitting down a lot, or on bed rest like me, you tend to just sit there, and if you’re wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds I didn’t even know I had. It rolls up in there and it doesn’t even look like I have underwear on,” she continued, showing off areas of her stomach that had rolls thanks to her burgeoning baby belly.

“We’re not trying to do anything to trick you, we’re pregnant. We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging,” she continued. “What’s the big deal? I don’t think I have some f**king magic waistline now. Do you guys think that? I’m not doing it to get a waistline. I merely want to wear underwear that’s pretty, that I feel good in, that’s soft, that’s comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly.”

She then went on to address Kim’s critics, saying, “I actually decided that I think it’s even kind of condescending to think that you have to defend us on this. Obviously the message is that pregnant women shouldn’t have to feel like they have to make themselves smaller. They should feel beautiful and yes, absolutely, I 1000% agree with that. But what you’re forgetting is that none of us think that this is making us smaller. Nobody thinks that. Just trust me when I say that,” Chrissy explained. “We do it so we feel high and tight and honestly it feels easier to get up, it feels easier to move around when you’re not flopping all over the place. For the most part, it’s just the most comfortable thing to wear.”

After Kim announced the new SKIMS maternity line via her Instagram on Sept. 12, she had to clap back the following day that the products weren’t meant to make pregnant women look skinnier. “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women. @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she wrote.

“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling,” the KKW Beauty founder added. Kim gained between 60-70 pounds during her pregnancies with daughter North West, 7, and with son Saint, 4, which had to have been hard on her petite 5’3″ frame. Hopefully Chrissy’s testimonial will help get the message across about why pregnant women want Kim’s maternity solutionwear.