See Message
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Defends Pal Kim Kardashian After Backlash Of SKIMs Maternity Line

Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Eva Longoria looks stunning as she flaunts her summer 'mom bod' in a pink one piece swimsuit while enjoying her vacay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.Pictured: Eva LongoriaBACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brooke Shields looks incredible at 52 as she parades her fit figure in a bikini for a new body-positive swimsuit campaign. The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All. Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car. The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body — and confident in a bikini. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All “Power Suit” campaign. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin”. Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66. 22 May 2018 Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the “Power Suit” campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons. Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA226288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Chrissy Teigen says she’s thankful for Kim Kardashian creating a SKIMS maternity line. The pregnant star claims she isn’t trying to slim down her bump, but is grateful for the extra support the shapewear gives her.

Chrissy Teigen has rushed to pal Kim Kardashian‘s defense after the 39-year-old debuted a new line of SKIMS solutionwear for pregnant women. The announcement caused a storm of controversy that the reality star was trying to slim down women’s bodies from their natural state while expecting. However Chrissy — who is pregnant with her third child by husband John Legend — shared a series of Instagram stories videos wearing the SKIMS maternity line and explaining why she loves the product so much.

“Actual pregnant person here,” Chrissy, 34, began, standing in her bathroom while wearing a pair of knee-length maternity SKIMS and a matching bra. She explained that, “Basically, the reason I love pregnancy shapewear is because it stops all the folds of my vagina and stomach from eating any other type of underwear.”

“When you’re pregnant and you’re sitting down a lot, or on bed rest like me, you tend to just sit there, and if you’re wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds I didn’t even know I had. It rolls up in there and it doesn’t even look like I have underwear on,” she continued, showing off areas of her stomach that had rolls thanks to her burgeoning baby belly.

“We’re not trying to do anything to trick you, we’re pregnant. We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging,” she continued. “What’s the big deal? I don’t think I have some f**king magic waistline now. Do you guys think that? I’m not doing it to get a waistline. I merely want to wear underwear that’s pretty, that I feel good in, that’s soft, that’s comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly.”

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen seen out shopping with her mom and her two kids after revealing that she and husband John Legend are expecting their third child together. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020

She then went on to address Kim’s critics, saying, “I actually decided that I think it’s even kind of condescending to think that you have to defend us on this. Obviously the message is that pregnant women shouldn’t have to feel like they have to make themselves smaller. They should feel beautiful and yes, absolutely, I 1000% agree with that. But what you’re forgetting is that none of us think that this is making us smaller. Nobody thinks that. Just trust me when I say that,” Chrissy explained. “We do it so we feel high and tight and honestly it feels easier to get up, it feels easier to move around when you’re not flopping all over the place. For the most part, it’s just the most comfortable thing to wear.”

After Kim announced the new SKIMS maternity line via her Instagram on Sept. 12, she had to clap back the following day that the products weren’t meant to make pregnant women look skinnier. “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women. @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she wrote.

“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling,” the KKW Beauty founder added. Kim gained between 60-70 pounds during her pregnancies with daughter North West, 7, and with son Saint, 4, which had to have been hard on her petite 5’3″ frame. Hopefully Chrissy’s testimonial will help get the message across about why pregnant women want Kim’s maternity solutionwear.