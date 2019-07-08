Kim Kardashian Admits Gaining 70 Lbs. While Pregnant ‘Broke Her Soul’: It ‘Changed’ Me

Even four years after her most recent pregnancy, Kim Kardashian can still remember how tough the critics were about her weight gain, and she opened up about it to the ‘Wall Street Journal.’

Kim Kardashian has been open about the 60-70 pounds she gained during her pregnancies with North West and Saint West, and she admits that it’s still something that haunts her. “It changed my body, my skin,” she told Wall Street Journal in a new interview. “[I got] photographed from every angle. All I have to do is [Google] Kim Kardashian and [killer whale] Shamu. That really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while.” In addition to the weight gain, Kim also suffered from pregnancy complications and placenta accreta, so she had her next two kids, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.

In her Wall Street Journal interview, Kim opened up about her new ‘soultionwear’ line, which she recently had to delay the release of after facing backlash for the name, Kimono, which people thought was insensitive since it’s already the name of a traditional Japanese garment. “You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” Kim admitted. “I’m the first person to say, okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I really want to listen. And I really want to take it all in.” Now, she and her team are working on coming up with a new name for the products.

She also added that she “takes responsibility” and wants to “do the right thing” because of her high-profile status. “I do realize that there might be more eyes on me and my brand,” she explained. “And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard.”

At the end of the day, Kim just wanted to create an inclusive and diverse shapewear line, with prices for the pieces ranging between $22 and $98. The reality star explained that she wears shapewear “all the time,” but hasn’t been able to find a brand that helps boost the body parts that she wants boosted. “I wanted to branch off and do my thing,” she said. “I’m like…ok! Everyone neds this! underwear, bras — this is what people wear every day.”