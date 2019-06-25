Kim Kardashian Reveals New Shapewear Collection For All Figures & Body Types – See Pics

Kim Kardashian just launched her very own shapewear collection, Kimono, which is inclusive of all shapes, sizes & skin tones & she looks stunning modeling the new collection.

Kim Kardashian, 38, just revealed her latest business venture – a shapewear collection inclusive of all body types and skin tones that officially launches next month. Kim’s new shape-correcting brand, Kimono Solutionwear™, includes all different types of undergarments that are based off solving common fashion woes. For example, a piece featured in the new collection, Solution Short, is a pair of high-waisted underwear shorts that have one side cutout, so that if you were to wear a dress with a slit, you could still wear your shapewear. Plus, the piece comes in two different styles – a cutout on the left leg and a cutout on the right, so that you can wear it no matter what your outfit looks like.

Kim took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new collection, as she posted photos of the line, and of herself modeling the nude shapewear undergarments, writing, “Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapewear color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support.”

Aside from just creating a solution to a common fashion problem, Kim made sure to include a range of all different sizes and colors, just like she did with her KKW Beauty cosmetics line. “Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric! #KimonoBody @kimono,” Kim continued her caption.

While Kimono by Kim Kardashian West doesn’t launch until next month, you can sign up for the waitlist on the brand’s website now, so that you can shop the collection as soon as it drops.