Kim Kardashian Goes Out In Tight Sheer Bodysuit Leaving Little To The Imagination — See Pic

Kim Kardashian worked so hard for her 116 pound figure and she’s continuing to do everything to show it off in a skin-tight bodysuit while out and about.

Kim Kardashian loves leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her wardrobe. She kept is super casual yet incredibly sexy when out running errands in Calabasas on June 12. The mother of four rocked an espresso colored sleeveless bodysuit that looked as if it had been painted onto her body. It highlighted her trim waistline and ample bust but it appears she wore something underneath to cover up a little as the outline of her breasts could be seen but not her nipples. For Kim, that’s a pretty conservative move.

The 38-year-old appeared to be in head to toe Yeezy wear, supporting her husband Kanye West‘s fashion line. She wore a pair of sweatpants in the identical color of her bodysuit with pockets on the side and an elastic waistband. Her choice of footwear was a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 so she was really going all-in on being a walking advertisement for her husband’s designs.

While Kim’s outfit was casual, her face was fully made up and camera ready so maybe she was on the way to shoot scene for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She had on long eyelashes, flawless cheeks and foundation and an espresso colored lip and eye palette to match her outfit. The KKW Beauty founder had her hair in the same gorgeous shoulder-length bob that she wore to Washington D.C. last week to visit with President Donald Trump, 73, about prison reform.

For that occasion Kim wore a teal suit and was all business because she actually gave a speech at the White House alongside the president. She eloquently spoke about the other prisoners who have now received a second chance at freedom under the recently signed First Step Act, which aims to give shortened sentences to prisoners who exhibit good behavior. In May of 2018, Kim successfully lobbied the president to commute the life sentence great-grandmother and non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, 64. Kim’s efforts on behalf of prison reform have led her on a life changing path to study for the California bar exam and become a lawyer so she can better advocate for the cause.