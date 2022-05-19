Kyle Richards Reveals Why She May Not Return To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 13

Say it ain’t so! Kyle Richards may be making the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills her last! The Halloween Kills actress, 53, revealed she is still up in the air about returning for another round after Season 12 left her a bit frazzled. “I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E News on May 16. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Kyle, who has been on the show since 2011, went so far as to admit she had every intention of saying adieu after filming wrapped. “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” she recalled. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'” However, the last remaining original housewife on the Beverly Hills franchise is still mulling over a return for Season 13. “I don’t know,” she said. “I just take it day by day.”

As for why the current season ended on such a sour note, Kyle didn’t go into detail, but fans will no doubt look at her oft-strained relationship with big sister Kathy Hilton, who’s been a “Friend” on RHOBH since last season. Sneak peeks at upcoming episodes have teased a falling out between the siblings. “It’s so complicated and complex,” Kyle claimed on Monday. “All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments.”

View Related Gallery Kyle Richards' Best Style Moments Through the Years -- See Photos Kyle Richards attends BravoCon's "Watch What Happens Live" red carpet event, in New York BravoCon's "Watch What Happens Live" Red Carpet, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2019 Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley Drive-In to Erase MS, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Jun 2021

She echoed the sentiment on her May 11 guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, telling Bravo boss Andy Cohen, “We were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season.” However, the recent, tragic death of a close family friend, Lorene Shea, brought a reconciliation for Kyle, Kathy and their sister Kim Richards. “My sisters and I are speaking again because they’ve also known Lorene since she was seven,” Kyle explained. “So, you know, life works in funny ways.”